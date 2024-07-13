Roadside assistance is now 10 times faster thanks to the accident response plan's adoption

Choose only a trustworthy towing company for roadside assistance

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For speedier roadside assistance, Ajak's Towing LLC, a premier towing and roadside assistance firm in Tampa, recently unveiled an accident reaction plan along with a fleet of improved tow trucks. With this new strategy and line of advanced tow trucks, the company is promising its clients 10x faster roadside assistance.

"We recognize how terrifying it might be for someone to become stranded in the middle of the road due to a car failure. So, we've come up with an accident reaction plan to rescue people from such circumstances. With this specialized assistance, customers can expect speedier roadside help," stated the director of the company.

Committed to offering first-rate emergency roadside service, Ajak's Towing LLC goes above and beyond offering standard towing service. The company also offers a wide array of roadside assistance, which includes flat tire help, accident recovery and dead battery aid. Ajak's prides itself on having little red tape and a quick reaction time, ensuring a swift rescue in a short amount of time.

Our company doesn't burden the clients with unnecessary formalities because we think it's crucial to have less paperwork during difficult times. Our true goal is to assist people and spare them the stress that comes with a ton of formalities." stated the manager of the company.

The organization has amassed an immense amount of goodwill over the last seven years, because of their high degree of professionalism and quick rescue. The team has highly qualified technicians and licensed drivers. They are always on call around the clock. From heavy trucks to small cars, the company provides tow service near Tampa for all kinds of vehicles.

"We want each and every one of our clients to have a satisfying towing experience. Thus, in order to ensure a quick and easy rescue, we ask very specific questions to the client and make sure our team has the necessary equipment when they arrive," said a senior member of the team.

About Ajak's Towing LLC

With more than seven years of expertise, Ajak's Towing LLC is a well-known tow truck company located close to Tampa. The company has a team of highly skilled technicians and licensed drivers who have the proficiency to safely extract trapped cars from any type of situation, be it a ditch, some soil, or another obstruction. The professionals of the company ask very pertinent questions in order to guarantee that the right towing vehicle arrives at the client's location. Ajak's Towing LLC recognizes that accidents can occur anytime, and thus it offers round-the-clock emergency roadside service facility.

So, if you require a tow service near Tampa, don't hesitate to contact us; we are only a phone call away.

Media Contact

Ajak's Towing LLC, Ajak's Towing LLC, 1 8135530064, [email protected], https://ajakstowing.us/

SOURCE Ajak's Towing LLC