Roadside Assistance Offers Trucker Path Users Peace of Mind

"For owner-operators, drivers and fleets, these programs help ensure vehicles get moving as quickly as possible after a breakdown occurs," Oliver added.

All of the benefits of RSM commercial vehicle emergency roadside assistance programs are available to Trucker Path app users through the Trucker Path Marketplace for a discounted rate of $39.99 per month per truck. Users can subscribe and manage their membership directly within the Trucker Path app. Roadside assistance is provided through a proprietary vendor network comprising over 40,000 service providers across North America.

"At RoadsideMASTERS.com, the nation's premier mechanical breakdown program, we are thrilled to collaborate with Trucker Path, the leading mobile app trusted and relied upon by truckers nationwide because it's a natural synergy," remarked Jason Cohen, CEO of RoadsideMASTERS.com. "Breakdowns can occur unexpectedly, inevitably. Our commitment is to deliver 24/7 emergency assistance, skilled repairs, and assurance to Trucker Path users, minimizing downtime and expenses in the event of roadside incidents or breakdowns."

Since launching Trucker Path Marketplace in January 2023, Trucker Path has continued its commitment to fulfill its mission to support truck drivers and make their lives on the road easier and more efficient. With the addition of roadside assistance from RSM, the Marketplace now offers drivers:

Financial Services including Small Business Financing by Lendio

Discounted Reserve Parking by We Realize

Spot Cargo Insurance by MiKargo247

Health Insurance Options by Smart and Simple Insurance Development (SASid)

Discounted Tax and Accounting Services by ATBS

Discounts on Truck Accessories by CV Specialties

Roadside Assistance programs by RoadMASTERS.com (RSM)

For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com/roadsidemasters.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

About RoadsideMASTERS.com

Evolving into the foremost heavy-duty emergency roadside assistance membership for commercial vehicles, RoadsideMASTERS.com stands as a beacon of reliability. Boasting the most comprehensive array of benefits tailored for commercial drivers, we pledge unwavering commitment to quality service, accessible 24/7. In partnership with our affiliates, RoadsideMASTERS.com strives to simplify and enhance roadside assistance for the nation's commercial vehicles. For further details, please visit http://www.roadsideMASTERS.com.

