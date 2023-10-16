RoadSync Revolutionizes Logistics Payments with RoadSync Pay: Championing Modern Payment Solutions for an Underserved Industry

By providing access to cutting-edge payment capabilities, we are fueling brokers and carriers with the speed, convenience, and security they deserve... Tweet this

This platform provides the logistics industry access to some of the most modern payment rails and capabilities. Although historically underserved by payments technology, logistics companies can now enjoy the same level of payment convenience and speed as businesses in other sectors.

Additionally, RoadSync Pay offers brokers' carriers & factoring companies access to a complimentary carrier portal and automated remittance emails, providing real-time and historical insights into payment statuses, reducing the back office burden of communicating critical information to their carriers.

Overall, RoadSync's new platform, RoadSync Pay, redefines the logistics payment experience, aligning it with the rapid, convenient, and secure payment expectations of modern consumers.

"By providing access to cutting-edge payment capabilities, we are fueling brokers and carriers with the speed, convenience, and security they deserve. Trucking hasn't always been the focus of technology innovation and our goal is to help it thrive in the digital age, ensuring that payments are as modern as the goods they transport. We are proud to lead this charge, modernizing logistics payments and shaping the future of logistics fintech," says Robin Gregg, RoadSync CEO.

For the past six years, RoadSync has been at the forefront of digital payment innovation in the logistics and supply chain sectors. Discover more about RoadSync Pay and RoadSync's expanding product range at www.roadsync.com.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is a cutting-edge, digital payment platform designed to help automate the financial solutions fueling the $800B logistics industry. By enabling more secure & efficient payment acceptance, RoadSync streamlines the payment experience for warehouses, freight handlers and repair/tow merchants alike. For more about RoadSync, visit www.RoadSync.com.

Media Contact

Megan Meier, Pitch Public Relations, 1 402-213-6888, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE RoadSync