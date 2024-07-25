RoadVantage Proudly Adds Industry Veteran John Lutman to the Executive Team as Company President

"John will be an outstanding leader for RoadVantage. He has provided leadership in many industry roles with extraordinary success, and we are very excited about what he can do for our company!" — CEO Garret Lacour Post this

Before joining iA American, John gained valuable experience in key positions such as General Manager, Controller, and CFO of major Washington D.C./Baltimore dealerships. Additionally, he served as an Account Executive within a general agency, where he trained, coached, and developed business managers and provided turnkey reinsurance management financial plans for dealerships and their principals.

"I'm honored to join the RoadVantage team as the company continues to lead innovation in our industry while providing unmatched levels of claims services," said John Lutman. "I appreciate the trust placed in me by CEO Garret Lacour and the entire executive team. I'm excited to help this company grow even faster than it already has in its 13-year history."

Changing Roles for a Fast-Growing Company

Randy Ross has done an outstanding job for the company as President, considering the terrific success RoadVantage has enjoyed over the last few years. In the face of inventory shortages and interest rate headwinds, RoadVantage has continued to grow during his tenure as President. With John Lutman taking over the role of President, Randy will now be taking on the role of Executive Advisor. While in the Sales Department, Steve Chandler and Michael Picolo will continue to create sales growth with leadership roles guiding the Sales team's RVPs, DMs, and ADMs.

"We are impressed with our team's professionalism and we're proud of the company we've built. We're inspired by the daily efforts of our entire team to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Randy Ross. "I'm energized by the changes we're making, and I look forward to John's addition to our leadership team. Our company will be able to offer even greater service to our agent partners."

"John Lutman is the perfect addition to our efforts," said Garret Lacour, RoadVantage CEO. "John will be an outstanding leader for RoadVantage. He has provided leadership in many industry roles with extraordinary success, and we are very excited about what he can do for our company! Our 4.7 rating with over 440 Google Reviews and top honors for seven years running with Diamond wins in the Dealers' Choice Awards are proof positive that we are the best in the industry, and John will help us deliver even more value. We will continue to exceed expectations as a premier provider to our agents, dealers, and customers."

The David and Goliath Story of RoadVantage

RoadVantage has developed a phenomenal record — from a start-up in 2011 to becoming a key player in the F&I marketplace in just 13 years. A David and Goliath story, RoadVantage has proven that the biggest is not always the best. With visionary leadership and a fresh approach, the multi-year award-winning company has pioneered many industry innovations. Progressive products offering True Coverage eliminate headaches and provide the coverage today's educated customers expect. Technology solutions streamline processes for agents and dealers, and a focus on exceptional customer experiences has resulted in the highest levels of claims service.

RoadVantage delivers on promises and disrupts business as usual, and the industry is taking notice. Through partnerships with general agents nationwide, RoadVantage has built a solid reputation as a company that delivers. Agents have rewarded RoadVantage with unmatched year-over-year growth and fierce loyalty to the value the company provides to them, their dealers, and customers.

About RoadVantage

Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create a better customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's service levels result in fast, industry-leading claims approvals and payments, providing an exceptional experience to agents, their dealers, and customers. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.roadvantage.com/.

