Roamate™ Launches "Refund Campaign" to Spotlight Overpaid Fees from Travel Industry's "Couple Mode" Pricing

Timed with tax season, Roamate introduces a private promotional campaign highlighting the financial penalties solo travelers face; selected eligible participants may receive up to $500 in digital gift cards as a symbolic reward

ERIE, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roamate™, the platform behind the global End the Solo Tax™ movement, today officially launched its "Refund Campaign," a marketing initiative designed to spotlight the hidden costs solo travelers face due to industry-wide pricing structures built for pairs.

As millions of consumers prepare their annual tax filings, Roamate is drawing attention to a different kind of financial burden: the cumulative impact of single supplements—additional costs imposed on travelers who choose to explore the world alone.

The campaign invites solo travelers to participate by calculating their estimated lifetime "Solo Tax" using Roamate's proprietary calculator and submitting an entry through the campaign page.

To support the movement, Roamate will award selected eligible participants digital gift cards with values of up to $500 as a symbolic acknowledgment of the additional costs solo travelers have historically paid.

"I have personally paid more than $20,000 in Solo Tax in just the last four years," said Charli Sharp, founder and CEO of Roamate. "This campaign isn't about reimbursement — it's about visibility. When pricing is built around two people, solo travelers are effectively charged for a 'Ghost Passenger.' We're making that math impossible to ignore."

How the Refund Campaign Works:

From now until April 15, 2026, participants can take part in the campaign by:

Using the Roamate Solo Tax Calculator to estimate historical solo travel costs

Completing and submitting the campaign entry form at roamateapp.com/refund

Creating a Roamate profile (bio + photo)

A free Alternative Method of Entry (AMOE) is also available via email or mail. See Official Rules for full details.

The data gathered during this period will inform Roamate's upcoming 'State of the Solo Tax' white paper, designed to provide radical visibility into "Couple Mode" pricing—the industry default that frequently doubles the cost for those traveling alone.

This initiative follows the successful global launch of Roamate's compatibility-based matching platform. By allowing travelers to share costs intentionally through a "solo but shared" model, Roamate ensures users only pay for the space they actually occupy.

Submissions are now open at www.roamateapp.com/refund through April 15, 2026. Selected participants may be notified on a rolling basis, subject to eligibility and verification.

Important Disclosure

Roamate's "Refund Campaign" is a private promotional campaign and not a tax refund, reimbursement program, or government claim process. Roamate is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or acting on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or any government agency. Terms such as "refund," "claim," and "Solo Tax" are promotional language only. Rewards, if any, are discretionary, not guaranteed, and subject to Official Rules.

Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open only to eligible adults in eligible, non-excluded jurisdictions. Free alternative method of entry available.

About Roamate

Roamate™ is an award-winning global travel platform redefining the way the world travels solo. Built to End the Solo Tax™, Roamate introduces the first compatibility-based solo travel network designed to help travelers share costs, connect safely, and roam on their own terms. Through features like RoamList, RoamBoard, RoamPlanner, and optional Cleared to Roam™ verification, Roamate empowers travelers with greater freedom, flexibility, and control. Available worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Roamate is pioneering a new category of travel: solo but shared. Learn more at roamateapp.com.

Media Contact

Roamate PR, Roamate, 1 7576756770, [email protected], roamateapp.com

SOURCE Roamate