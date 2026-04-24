Roamate™ Recognized in 2026 American Business Awards® for Disrupting the Solo Travel Market

'Solo but Shared' Platform Wins Stevie® Award for Innovative Mission to 'End the Solo Tax'

ERIE, Pa., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roamate™ has been named a winner in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, earning a Bronze Stevie® Award for its "Solo but Shared" travel platform. Recognized as a Startup of the Year in the Consumer Services Industry Category, Roamate is being celebrated for its innovative approach to dismantling the "Solo Tax"—the financial penalty solo travelers pay for roaming alone—and for challenging the $1.2 trillion travel industry.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. While more than 3,600 nominations were submitted across all categories this year, Roamate emerged as a standout for its impact on the travel sector. The awards are nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning crowned. Winners will be celebrated at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

Roamate's nomination was praised by judges as an "excellent solution addressing a real problem with real impact," with the committee noting that the platform represents "necessary infrastructure" for the modern travel market. Judges specifically highlighted Roamate's intersection of human behavior and systems design, calling it a "brilliant consumer travel concept" that provides a solid foundation for long-term industry disruption.

"To have Roamate recognized by an organization that honors the world's largest and most established corporations is a true honor and a significant milestone for us," said Charli Sharp, Founder and CEO of Roamate. "The American Business Awards represent the gold standard of professional excellence, and being named a Startup of the Year validates the importance of our mission to End the Solo Tax. This award recognizes that our Solo but Shared model is the necessary innovation to ensure the right to explore isn't restricted by a tax on human difference."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Roamate™

Named a 2026 Stevie® Award Startup of the Year, Roamate is an award-winning global travel platform redefining the way the world travels solo. Built to End the Solo Tax™, Roamate is the first compatibility-based solo travel network designed to help travelers share costs and roam on their own terms. Through features including RoamList, RoamBoard, RoamPlanner, and optional Cleared to Roam™ verification, Roamate gives travelers greater freedom, flexibility, and control. Roamate is available worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play and is pioneering a new category of travel: solo but shared. Learn more at roamateapp.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Roamate PR, Roamate, 1 7576756770, [email protected], roamateapp.com

SOURCE Roamate