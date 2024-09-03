Roaming Road Spirits Debuts As Independent Bottler Of Unique And Highly Curated Single Cask Spirits

Roaming Road Spirits is not your garden variety "pick a barrel and sell it to consumers and trade" type outfit. Instead, to the contrary, it is a seeker of the unique and unexpected, the rare curated casks of spirits categories not as commonly considered for selections of this nature.
PINEDALE, Wyo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roaming Road Spirits, a purveyor of unique and rare single barrel selections, has launched with its mission of "We Go Where The Spirit Takes Us," debuting with a carefully curated mix of Rums from different corners of the world, with other global spirits category offerings to follow. Founder/Curator Mike Gilmore, one of the country's most well-respected spirits barrel pickers, helms this endeavor as he seeks the unusual and exotic hidden in out-of-the-way distilleries and rack houses.
The concept of single-barrel selections is familiar in the spirits industry. However, Roaming Road stands out due to its founder's unique focus. Mike's journey in the spirits world began 17 years ago when he acquired a remote Wyoming liquor store. His relentless curiosity and desire to provide his clientele with special bottles led him to the world of single-barrel selections, with a focus on Kentucky whiskey. One particular selection - a rare and highly sought-after Four Roses barrel - caught the attention of those who appreciate unique expressions, transforming Mike's store, Country Lane Liquor in Pinedale, WY, into a mecca for single cask enthusiasts.
With the American whiskey market saturated with single barrel selections in recent years, the idea of what Roaming Road would become took root as Mike explored alternate categories of rare and exotic spirits, aiming to offer to those tired of the elusive bourbon chase an alluring migration—a voyage across seas and into the oak-rich embraces of single cask spirits from around the world. A knack for developing insider relationships opened doors for him in places far and wide, exposing him to the finest barrel-aged single-cask Rums, Armagnacs, Cognacs, Irish Whiskey, and whatever else grabs his trained eye.
"Quality and curation act as my compass as I seek rare and remarkable single-cask spirits," says Mike. "Over the past 16 years, I've explored countless distilleries – building relationships, trust, and a shared passion along the way. I founded Roaming Road to make sure that these unique finds don't get lost in a major producer's blend."
The initial debut of Roaming Road is bringing to market a truly global roster of the rarest rums, including expressions from Venezuela, Jamaica, Belize, Guyana, Australia, Barbados, and Panama that range in age from 8 to 20 years old. Each cask strength offering has a unique story behind its origin, varying in still styles, types of casks aged in, and more. These reflect the varied nature of what Mike goes after, as his goal is not to highlight every barrel pick out there but to truly identify those of the highest quality that he feels will appeal to those who love what he does.
Roaming Road, which partners with Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Kentucky, for the bottling of its offerings, will have an ongoing rotation of new and unique single barrel selections curated by a founder who spends up to half a year on the road seeking the unusual. For example, after the initial rum releases, a series of cask-strength Cognacs and Armagancs, pulled from rare stocks of smaller French brandy houses, are next.
Regardless of their geographical origin, Roaming Road's expressions are all one-offs, available only in lots of 250 750 ml bottles or less - once one is gone, it is gone forever. This exclusivity reflects the specialty nature of these spirits. Each premium-design bottle is adorned with a high-quality bottle topper and includes an informative label providing key details about its content's provenance.
"Raise a glass to the adventure ahead, to new favorites waiting to be uncorked," states Mike. "Unleash your palate's wanderlust. Expand your world and knowledge of Single Cask Spirits and join us on this Roaming Road."
Roaming Road products are available for purchase online at https://roamingroadspirits.com/ for nationwide delivery and at select retail liquor stores.
ABOUT ROAMING ROAD SPIRITS
Roaming Road Spirits is not just a brand; it's a philosophy. With a unique and adventurous motto," We Go Where The Spirit Takes Us," Founder Mike Gilmore has built a brand that constantly searches for the best single-cask spirits, regardless of geographical boundaries. This passion project of Mike's is not about highlighting every barrel selection out there but about identifying those of the highest quality that fit his mission. This distinct point of view gives Roaming Road unparalleled access to an extremely deep and ever-growing catalog of expressions, inviting you to join in the adventure. For more information, please visit our website.
