Roamly Partners with Bindable to Expand B2B2C Distribution Using Preferred Channels

According to the RV Industry Association, RV ownership has increased more than 62% in the last 20 years with a record 11.2 million households owning a recreational vehicle. Additionally, 9.6 million households intend to buy an RV within the next five years.

"The numbers show that millions of Americans need RV insurance, so for us, finding innovative and effective ways to reach customers is mission critical to gaining a competitive edge over other providers," said Austin Green, head of partnerships at Roamly. "Leveraging Bindable's turn-key digital distribution platform has given us a significant advantage by substantially increasing our access to customers through preferred channels to serve more RV enthusiasts across the country."

Roamly's products have been integrated to the Bindable platform using Roamly's own API. Consumers can bind online or through an agent, making the customer experience more practical, economical, and efficient.

About Bindable

Bindable is the insurance technology leader for alternative distribution. Its proprietary platform brings together software, a digital wholesale marketplace, and a full suite of support services to offer flexible, market-ready solutions that connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Bindable, please visit www.bindable.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Roamly Insurance Group

Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly) is the first full stack insurance product for the travel and enthusiast market with a full suite of embedded insurance offerings, unlocking RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Aided by its suite of more than 500 insurance licenses and proprietary products, Roamly delivers marketplace insurance products for this fast-growing asset class, enabling RV owners to enjoy life-changing financial benefits by hosting travelers while also offering insurance protection to travelers seeking to protect their trips and loved ones. For more information, visit www.roamly.com. For further information: [email protected].

