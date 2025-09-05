Roane County Schools Installs Perry Weather Systems to Elevate Student Safety and Weather Readiness

Roane County School District is taking a major step forward in weather safety with the installation of Perry Weather's advanced monitoring systems across all five of its high school campuses.

KINGSTON, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roane County School District is taking a major step forward in weather safety with the installation of Perry Weather's advanced monitoring systems across all five of its high school campuses. The cutting-edge systems are being installed on the press boxes at each of the district's five football fields and will serve as a centralized source of truth for managing lightning threats and dangerous heat conditions.

"As both our County Athletic Director and Safety Coordinator, I've seen how difficult it can be to get accurate weather information fast—especially for lightning and heat," said Tony L. Clower, Assistant Director of Schools. "With Perry Weather, we'll have precise, real-time data for each school site that helps us respond confidently and consistently."

Enhancing Weather Safety Across the District

With more than a thousand student-athletes and a full calendar of outdoor events, Roane County Schools needed a weather safety platform that could keep pace with the realities of school operations.

The Perry Weather system delivers:

Live wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) readings for heat safety decisions

Real-time lightning detection and strike-specific countdown timers

Customizable alerts aligned with district safety protocols

On-site weather stations for hyperlocal accuracy

24/7 access to professional meteorologists for planning and support

These features are designed to help school leaders make clear, defensible decisions when conditions become dangerous—whether that's adjusting sports practice, delaying an event, or responding to incoming storms.

"We believe this system will be a great asset to both school and student safety," added Clower. "It's about taking the guesswork out of our weather decisions and being able to act faster, with confidence."

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a leading weather safety platform trusted by schools, universities, cities, and athletic programs nationwide. From lightning detection and heat alerts to on-site sensors and expert meteorologist access, Perry Weather empowers organizations to stay ahead of severe weather and protect their communities.

Learn more at www.perryweather.com.

Media Contact

Tony L. Clower

Assistant Director of Schools, County Athletic Director, and Safety Coordinator

Roane County Schools

https://www.roaneschools.com

