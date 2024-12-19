Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council Launches New Job Board to Support Innovation Ecosystem, Powered by SmartJobBoard

With SmartJobBoard's AI-powered platform, RBTC has transformed how employers connect with top tech talent and how job seekers find relevant opportunities, delivering greater efficiency and accuracy

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) has launched its new job board. Powered by SmartJobBoard, RBTC's job board is the newest update in a series of enhancements designed to cultivate powerful connections that lead to growth and success in the Roanoke-Blacksburg, VA, technology community.

"We're excited to partner with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council to power their new job board," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "By leveraging SmartJobBoard's AI-powered platform, RBTC now offers a more efficient and accurate way to connect employers with top tech talent and job seekers with relevant opportunities. This collaboration ensures RBTC can better serve its community and build more meaningful connections that drive innovation and growth in the region."

Online job boards often frustrate users with outdated, error-prone postings. RBTC's innovative platform eliminates these issues by requiring employers to create profiles and manually post jobs, ensuring accuracy and relevance. Listings auto-expire after 30 days, keeping content fresh. Employers can also access public resumes to proactively search for talent. These features streamline hiring, connecting companies with qualified candidates while saving time and effort for everyone involved. Job seekers benefit from a suite of robust tools, including keyword and category search, resume storage and customizable profiles. Automated notifications keep users informed about new opportunities and application updates, simplifying the job search.

"We wanted to create an accurate, easy-to-use way for employers and job seekers in the technology and biotechnology spheres to connect," said RBTC Director Taylor Spellman. "We look forward to seeing how the job board improves the job-seeking and hiring process within our innovation ecosystem."

About Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) is a vibrant, member-driven organization dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in Virginia's technology ecosystem. Serving businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals, RBTC connects members with resources, networking opportunities and educational programs to accelerate regional success and position the Roanoke-Blacksburg area as a leading technology hub. For more information, visit https://www.rbtc.tech.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

