Roanoke Insurance Group Celebrates 90 Years of Excellence and Innovation in Logistics and Trade Insurance

From its early days as the first provider of customs import bonds in the United States to its recognition as the first official ATA Carnet provider for the U.S. Council for International Business (USCIB) in 1978, Roanoke has consistently led the way in advancing the industry. Notable achievements include:

ATA Carnet Expertise: Enabling businesses to streamline international trade with customs documents that allow temporary importation of goods without duties, a service Roanoke has provided for 46 years.

has provided for 46 years. Digital Transformation: Implementing and filing the first ever eBond through the FastBond™ platform in 2015, revolutionizing the electronic filing process for customs bonds.

International Expansion: Opening a new office in Toronto in 2021 to better serve the Canadian market.

in 2021 to better serve the Canadian market. e-ATA Carnet Innovation: Partnering with USCIB and Rock-it Global to issue the first electronic ATA Carnet, marking a significant milestone in digital international trade.

A Vision for the Future

As Roanoke looks ahead, its focus remains on delivering exceptional service through our longstanding partnerships, technology innovation, and employee development.

"As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, I am filled with gratitude for the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our employees who make our success possible. Every day, we work to lead our industry through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and an unwavering commitment to those we serve and those who help us grow. Together, we're not just honoring a rich history—we're building a future with endless possibilities," says Karen Rzeszutko, president of Roanoke Insurance Group.

Commitment to Community

Beyond business, Roanoke is deeply committed to giving back. Since 2021, the company has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, raising funds and awareness to support lifesaving treatments and care for children with cancer. Through local walks, holiday toy drives, and fundraising initiatives, Roanoke employees have demonstrated their passion for making a difference.

Additionally, Roanoke proudly supports the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) through its sponsorship of the annual NCBFAA scholarship program. This initiative offers two competitive $5,000 scholarships to help current and future members of the industry offset the costs of tuition, student housing, or further skill development in Customs Brokerage, Freight Forwarding, or related fields in international trade. Roanoke's longtime and invaluable support of the program reflects its dedication to nurturing the next generation of industry professionals, alongside Alba Wheels Up, which generously provides the second scholarship.

As part of its broader commitment to the logistics and transportation industry, Roanoke is also a proud financial sponsor of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), which provides disaster relief support by connecting supply chain resources to communities in need. Roanoke's support of ALAN underscores its dedication to making a meaningful impact during times of crisis.

Celebrating 90 Years

Reflecting on this milestone, Rzeszutko shared, "Reaching this 90-year milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of everyone who has been part of our journey. We are proud of what we've accomplished together and remain deeply committed to driving the future success of our organization for generations to come. As we celebrate this significant achievement, we look forward to continuing to serve our industry with the same level of excellence and innovation that has defined us over the decades."

About Roanoke Insurance Group

Founded in 1935, Roanoke Insurance Group is a leader in insurance, surety, and risk management solutions for the logistics and trade industry. A subsidiary of Munich Re, Roanoke combines decades of experience with cutting-edge innovation to help businesses navigate the complexities of global trade.

For more information about Roanoke Insurance Group and its 90-year legacy, visit www.roanokegroup.com.

Media Contact

Theresa Garcia, Roanoke Insurance Group, 1 800-762-6653, [email protected], https://www.roanokegroup.com/

SOURCE Roanoke Insurance Group