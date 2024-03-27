Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission Unveils New Website

"We are excited to introduce the public to the new RVARC website. This platform represents a significant advancement in our mission to encourage collaboration and provide essential resources to the residents and stakeholders of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany region." Jeremy Holmes, RVARC. Post this

The user-friendly and inclusive design is poised to promote active participation in local initiatives and bolster RVARC's connection with the community. RVARC seeks to empower and catalyze positive change throughout the region by providing a platform that accommodates all residents' needs.

"We are excited to introduce the public to the new RVARC website," said Jeremy Holmes, Executive Director of RVARC. "This platform represents a significant advancement in our mission to encourage collaboration and provide essential resources to the residents and stakeholders of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany region."

Nicholas Macauley, Managing Partner of BKO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to have worked with RVARC to redesign their website and better serve the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany community. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on the region."

The newly updated site is now live and can be accessed at www.rvarc.org. For more information, please visit the website or contact Elizabeth Elmore at [email protected] or (540) 343-4417.

About BKO:

BKO is more than just an agency; we are growth catalysts for B2B companies and government bodies. By combining strategy, design, and technology, we address our clients' unique needs and develop personalized solutions that significantly enhance market presence and revenue. Our team of experts specializes in comprehensive strategies, innovative design, and cutting-edge technology, transforming campaigns, content, and data into powerful growth tools. To learn more about our transformative approach, visit www.bko.agency.

