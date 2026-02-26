Rob Cucurull Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

"I am excited to join Planet Depos at a time when the industry is evolving and clients are searching for smarter, more efficient solutions." Post this

"Rob's background is the intersection of legal services, technology, and modern sales," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "He understands how law firms are evolving and how technology is reshaping litigation support. That combination makes him a strong addition to Planet Depos as we continue to grow."

Based in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, Rob will focus on fostering client relationships while bringing Planet Depos' best-in-class court reporting services and advanced litigation technology to legal professionals throughout the Midwest.

"I am excited to join Planet Depos at a time when the industry is evolving and clients are searching for smarter, more efficient solutions," said Rob. "I look forward to helping the team succeed while enjoying the journey along the way."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos is the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and led by industry experts with decades of experience, Planet Depos is committed to providing best-in-class court reporting service with 24/7/365 support. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings through industry-leading, proprietary technology and the integration of artificial intelligence. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Read our blog

Media Contact

Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 888.433.3767, [email protected], planetdepos.com

Brittany Jones, Planet Depos, [email protected], planetdepos.com

SOURCE Planet Depos