Rob Cucurull Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Footprint Throughout Midwest
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology, is excited to announce that Rob Cucurull has joined the company as an account executive, bringing more than two decades of sales experience to his new role.
Before joining Planet Depos, he led sales initiatives for national deposition services for more than three and a half years, building on a foundation established through his past work with nationwide litigation practices and court reporting organizations. Throughout his career, he has gained a reputation for forging strategic partnerships and helping companies scale through thoughtful, relationship-driven approaches.
"Rob's background is the intersection of legal services, technology, and modern sales," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "He understands how law firms are evolving and how technology is reshaping litigation support. That combination makes him a strong addition to Planet Depos as we continue to grow."
Based in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, Rob will focus on fostering client relationships while bringing Planet Depos' best-in-class court reporting services and advanced litigation technology to legal professionals throughout the Midwest.
"I am excited to join Planet Depos at a time when the industry is evolving and clients are searching for smarter, more efficient solutions," said Rob. "I look forward to helping the team succeed while enjoying the journey along the way."
About Planet Depos
Planet Depos is the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and led by industry experts with decades of experience, Planet Depos is committed to providing best-in-class court reporting service with 24/7/365 support. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings through industry-leading, proprietary technology and the integration of artificial intelligence. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.
Learn more about Planet Depos
Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn
Read our blog
Media Contact
Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 888.433.3767, [email protected], planetdepos.com
Brittany Jones, Planet Depos, [email protected], planetdepos.com
SOURCE Planet Depos
Share this article