Rob Keen Appointed CEO of Applied Biological Laboratories Inc.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Biological Laboratories Inc, the biotechnology company behind the innovative new cold and flu remedy Biovanta and other scientifically validated natural products, has named Rob Keen its new CEO, effective April 24.
With a 20-year history of growing sales and profits in the consumer packaged goods, beauty, personal care and beverage categories in North America and globally, Keen brings a lengthy track record of successful brand building to Applied Biological Laboratories. Most recently, he served as CEO, North America at Norwex. Prior to that, he spent seven-plus years as CEO for Weleda, North America, after serving for six years as Senior Global Brand Director at Unilever on its iced tea and TreSemme hair care brands. Keen has also held leadership positions at Alberto Culver, and S.C. Johnson. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and sits on the board of The Living Beauty Cancer Foundation, a wellness-focused organization committed to educating, uplifting and empowering women with cancer.
"Rob is a seasoned CEO credited with driving growth at multiple industry leading companies, and I know the perspective he brings will propel us towards new and remarkable milestones," said Michael Latefi, Co-Founder and Operating Board Member.
"I am honored to be taking on the role of CEO at Applied Biological Laboratories, an exceptionally innovative biotechnology company. The company's ability to deliver groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of colds and inflammation by blending nature's wisdom with advanced science is unique and powerful. I am committed to driving forward our mission and pushing the boundaries of science, starting with the Biovanta brand."
About Applied Biological Laboratories:
Applied Biological Laboratories is committed to research, development and distribution of natural and exceptionally effective drugs for common respiratory illnesses and their symptoms. These include rhinovirus, influenza, coronavirus, adenovirus, sinusitis, and asthma. ABL believes that the best and safest remedies for these common diseases are already found in nature and works to harness that power to fortify the respiratory system with powerful bioactive molecules. To learn more, please visit appliedbioinc.com
