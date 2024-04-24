Rob Keen Appointed CEO of Applied Biological Laboratories Inc.

"I am honored to be taking on the role of CEO at Applied Biological Laboratories, an exceptionally innovative biotechnology company," said Keen. Post this

"Rob is a seasoned CEO credited with driving growth at multiple industry leading companies, and I know the perspective he brings will propel us towards new and remarkable milestones," said Michael Latefi, Co-Founder and Operating Board Member.

"I am honored to be taking on the role of CEO at Applied Biological Laboratories, an exceptionally innovative biotechnology company. The company's ability to deliver groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of colds and inflammation by blending nature's wisdom with advanced science is unique and powerful. I am committed to driving forward our mission and pushing the boundaries of science, starting with the Biovanta brand."

About Applied Biological Laboratories:

Applied Biological Laboratories is committed to research, development and distribution of natural and exceptionally effective drugs for common respiratory illnesses and their symptoms. These include rhinovirus, influenza, coronavirus, adenovirus, sinusitis, and asthma. ABL believes that the best and safest remedies for these common diseases are already found in nature and works to harness that power to fortify the respiratory system with powerful bioactive molecules. To learn more, please visit appliedbioinc.com

Media Contact

Nazlie Latefi, Applied Biological Laboratories, 1 7183019167, [email protected], www.biovanta.com

Megan Bennett, Light Years Ahead, [email protected]

SOURCE Applied Biological Laboratories