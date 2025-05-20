Rob Rinard Joins CSG Government Solutions' National Child Support Practice

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Rob Rinard has joined its Child Support practice.
CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Rob Rinard has joined its Child Support practice.
Rinard has more than a decade of public sector experience with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, where he served as the IV-D Program Director from 2017 to 2025. In this role, he led the statewide child support program and spearheaded transformation projects including a new business operating model that doubled cost effectiveness and enhanced customer engagement. He also has experience implementing technology solutions that streamline workflows and improve service delivery.
"We are excited to have Rob join our growing team," says Landis Rossi, CSG's Child Support Practice Lead. "Leveraging his public sector expertise, Rob will support our child support clients across the country in implementing modern technology and business processes that efficiently serve children and families."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
