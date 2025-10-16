Robb Adams Joins Diamond Assets as Executive Account Director for the South Atlantic Region

"I'm excited for a new chapter with Diamond Assets, unmatched in their ability to help schools and universities maximize the value of their instructional devices," said Adams. Post this

Adams brings more than two decades of experience in education technology sales, operations, and customer engagement. He spent nearly 20 years with Apple Education, where he was a founding member of the company's K–12 Acquisition Sales team. There, he drove 25 percent business growth in the team's first two years and consistently ranked among Apple's top-performing education account representatives earning national recognition as the No. 1 sales performer for two consecutive years.

Throughout his career, Adams has been recognized for his ability to align technology solutions with district priorities, navigate complex procurement cycles, and deliver meaningful results for schools of all sizes. His leadership includes launching market development initiatives, coordinating large-scale education technology events, and helping guide Apple's enterprise education research to identify growth opportunities across major urban districts.

"I'm excited for a new chapter with Diamond Assets, unmatched in their ability to help schools and universities maximize the value of their instructional devices," said Adams. "It's a crucial process delivering the financial health and operational sustainability essential for a successful digital learning environment."

Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications from North Carolina State University, with a minor in interpersonal communications. He has also completed multiple Pinnacle Sales Training programs focused on consultative and value-based selling.

His extensive experience, strategic insight, and deep commitment to education make him a strong addition to Diamond Assets as the company continues to help schools nationwide create smarter, more sustainable technology strategies.

ABOUT DIAMOND ASSETS

Diamond Assets is one of the most-trusted Apple technology buyback partners in the nation. Diamond Assets helps schools, businesses, and government agencies create sustainable plans that ensure equitable access to technology. Focused on transparent, reliable, and knowledgeable service, the Diamond Assets team helps customers develop sustainable technology plans, get the most value for their current Apple devices at their end of life to fund replacements, and feel secure that their devices have been responsibly upcycled or recycled.

Media Contact

Rebecca Epperson, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Assets