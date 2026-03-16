Robb Heering, Renowned Real Estate Attorney with 40 Year Career Announces Strategic Transition to Join the Property Twins Team at Houlihan Lawrence

Heering brings unmatched transactional insight, negotiation experience, and market perspective developed over thousands of deals. His transition represents a unique convergence of legal expertise and brokerage strategy, Post this

"This transition is not about stepping away — it's about stepping forward," said Heering. "After decades helping clients navigate the legal side of real estate transactions, I am excited to bring that experience directly into the brokerage arena and work alongside my family to deliver an even higher level of service."

Heering is no stranger to the real estate brokerage business. In 2005, he founded a real estate franchise company that grew to more than 110 offices spanning 22 states and 3 countries. After successfully exiting the company in 2012, he returned his focus to real estate law, continuing to handle a high-volume closing practice and serving as a trusted advisor to buyers, sellers, and Realtors throughout the region.

Now joining The Property Twins Team — a dynamic and fast-growing real estate group at Houlihan Lawrence — Heering brings unmatched transactional insight, negotiation experience, and market perspective developed over thousands of deals. His transition represents a unique convergence of legal expertise and brokerage strategy, positioning the team to offer clients an expanded level of guidance from contract to closing.

Robb's sons Derek and Kyle said "we are thrilled to welcome Robb to the team, his reputation, deal making experience, and dedication to clients elevate what we can offer in today's competitive real estate environment."

The move reflects broader shifts within the real estate industry, where clients increasingly value integrated expertise and strategic guidance throughout the buying and selling process. Heering's background as both a seasoned attorney and former brokerage founder uniquely positions him to meet those evolving expectations. Heering will serve clients as part of The Property Twins Team at Houlihan Lawrence, focusing on helping buyers and sellers navigate complex transactions with clarity, confidence, and proven expertise.

About The Property Twins Team

The Property Twins Team, based at Houlihan Lawrence in Ridgefield, Connecticut, is a family-led real estate group known for innovative marketing, local market expertise, and a client-centered approach to residential real estate.

Media Contact:

Derek Heering

(203) 832-7677

[email protected]

Media Contact

Derek Heering, Heering Law, PLLC, 1 203-832-7677, [email protected]

SOURCE Heering Law, PLLC