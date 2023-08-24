Robbins Brothers Unveils Modern Bridal Capsule 'The Nouveau Collection'

"We want to offer our customers a collection that embodies the essence of modern design while staying true to the timelessness of bridal jewelry," said Geraldine Pingul, bridal jewelry buyer for Robbins Brothers. Tweet this

"We want to offer our customers a collection that embodies the essence of modern design while staying true to the timelessness of bridal jewelry," said Geraldine Pingul, bridal jewelry buyer for Robbins Brothers. "The Nouveau Collection represents a perfect balance between tradition and innovation, appealing to couples who desire a piece that stands out from the crowd."

The limited edition Nouveau Capsule Collection by Robbins Brothers features a vast selection of engagement ring settings and coordinating bands, with the option to select your center stone from a curated collection of loose diamonds. Designed in 14K yellow gold, the collection features bezels, curves, knife edges, pipe cuts, hidden accents and halos, all in unexpected angles and silhouettes. Rooted in luxury, this collection is inspired by celebrity and influencers' hottest rings and aims to immerse couples into their own feeling of "celebrity status."

The matching and coordinating pairings of engagement rings and wedding bands are named according to the innovative aesthetics of modern brides: The Minimalist, The Maximalist, The Luxe, The Icon, The Petite, The Hybrid, The Impact, and The Future.

Visit Robbins Brothers' website or select retail locations to explore the Nouveau Collection and discover the perfect ring to mark the beginning of your forever, as the collection will be in select stores for a few months only.

With its unparalleled expertise in bridal jewelry, Robbins Brothers remains committed to helping couples find their dream rings and creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information on Robbins Brothers and the Nouveau Collection, please visit https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/capsule-collections/bridal-jewelry.

About Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Experts

Headquartered in Azusa, Calif., Robbins Brothers operates 14 retail jewelry stores in California, Texas, Washington, Arizona, and online, primarily in the bridal segment. With over a 100-year operating history, the company provides extensive product education, exceptional quality and value, and steadfast commitment to its customers. Its focus on bridal jewelry allows Robbins Brothers to deliver an unparalleled selection of styles including an extensive range of exclusive private label and designer collections. For more information, please visit http://www.robbinsbrothers.com.

