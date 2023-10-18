Robern Announces Exclusive First Ever Warehouse Sales Event

Featuring 65% Off + Free Shipping on Robern Vanities, Linen Cabinets, and Lighted, Decorative Mirrors

BRISTOL, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robern, a leading designer and manufacturer of vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting, is reducing inventory of select designs from some of its best-selling collections. The Robern Warehouse Sales on-line event is slated to run from October 9 to November 9, 2023. This limited time event on select pieces feature sophisticated designs from Robern's highly lauded Craft Series of bathroom furnishings, its Vitality Lighted Mirrors collection, and versatile Craft Series Mirrors that include an eclectic mix of materials and frame styles.

The Robern designs are available for purchase at 65 percent off list and can be viewed at https://sale.robern.com. All sales include free shipping. Due to the nature of the warehouse sale, all sales are final and Robern cannot accept any returns or exchanges.

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit http://www.robern.com.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

