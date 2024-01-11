Robern Showscases Innovative Lighting & Bathroom Cabinet Solutions At CES 2024

Robern joins Kohler at tech show, bringing M Series Reserve Cabinet Collection and Tenor Lighting with SWAY Light Control

BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robern brings bathroom innovation to CES 2024 with its M Series Reserve Cabinet Collection and Tenor Lighting with SWAY Light Control. With a brand philosophy rooted in thoughtful and sensible design, these luxury products offer creative and functional solutions for homeowners. A subsidiary of Kohler Co., Robern products will be on display within the Kohler booth (#52817, Venetian Expo Hall). New offerings include:

Robern M Series Reserve Medicine Cabinet features a minimalist aesthetic, with a host of options to personalize storage needs, as well as a three-mirror design for the perfect, 360-styling experience. M Series Reserve is a beauty closet to store favorite products for morning and evening rituals. Equipped with slow-close hinges, M Series Reserve medicine cabinets are also fitted with Robern quiet-close gaskets to protect the interiors from dust and moisture. Crafted from high quality, rust-free anodized aluminum and glass to resist moisture for long-lasting performance, the cabinet's cantilever shelving can be moved in small increments by a Robern-designed grid of small adjustment holes to accommodate incidentals of virtually any height.

The M Series Reserve also has a magnetic storage strip to keep metal grooming tools neatly arranged for easy reach and a convenient storage tray.

Beyond the M Series Reserve standard features, Robern also offers additional functionality and storage through its Robern Electric and Robern Electric+ Upgrade packages. Both bundles include two USB charging ports and an electric outlet; soft, backlit interior lighting; sliding magnification mirror; wire organizer to eliminate cord clutter; and two coordinating storage bins.

The Robern Electric+ Upgrade expands the assortment with an Auto Defogger that provides 'hands free' patented smart technology that turns on the defogger and senses when to defog without user interaction. A Night Light spans across the bottom length of the entire medicine cabinet door that provides soft lighting and an intimate glow within the room. The Night Light also helps navigate spaces without turning on additional lighting or can be activated by a wall switch. It is programmable to turn on every 12 hours or can be set at preferred start and stop times according to lifestyle.

Robern Tenor Lighting and SWAY Control is inspired by distinctive spaces that capture the imagination during the golden era of 1930s Hollywood Glamour. Robern combines sleek glass, rich metal, and decorative endcaps to create three stylish designs. There are two versions to achieve desired light control needs. The Dimmable setting allows brightening or dimming to achieve the desired light output. For greater control over the lighting environment, users can select Tenor Tunable Lighting and Robern's proprietary SWAY light control for one-touch dimming, color-tuning, and personalized presets. Tenor Lighting is sleek and flanks the side edges of Robern medicine cabinets and mirrors. The designs culminate in endcaps and are available in three distinctive options: the crisp Diamond or smooth Round is an exceptional choice for modern and transitional interiors, while the classic, textural Fluted, provides a more traditional look. Endcaps are available in Chrome, Polished Nickel, Matte Black, and Brass.

Robern's proprietary SWAY Light Control technology requires only one control to dim and tune the task light in a space – simplifying the installation and user experience. SWAY Light Control elevates morning and evening routines by providing the highest quality of light and adjustable color temperature. Ranging from warm to cool for a reflection and purity of color, SWAY allows users to fine-tune both the brightness and color temperature.

SWAY Light Control can be color tuned from 2700 to 5600 Kelvin temperature to adjust lighting from warm to cool white light that spans from 5 percent to 100 percent in brightness. Three 'favorite' settings come preset or can be replaced with individual preferred settings. They can be adjusted for specialty lighting needs and then returned to a 'favorite' with a simple tap of a button. Working in tandem with the Robern Tenor Tunable Lighting, the SWAY Light Control creates an optimized experience personalized to each user's individual routines and daily preferences.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit http://www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

