Robert Anderson Launches Anderson Urban Real Estate: Ushering in a Bold Era of Innovation and Disruptive Thinking

We're not just another real estate brokerage—we're a movement built for visionaries, trailblazers, and those who think differently. Post this

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Anderson Urban Real Estate will specialize in investment sales and development opportunities, while also offering an exclusive residential division tailored for the discerning buyer.

"At Anderson Urban, we don't just navigate the market—we create opportunities. We challenge the norms, reimagine possibilities, and execute to deliver exceptional results for our clients. It's in our DNA," said Robert Anderson.

Anderson expresses his deepest gratitude to Jake Geleerd and Kelly Brannen for their mentorship, guidance, and the shared success of building Tortoise Realty Group over the past two years. With Clayton Idle stepping in to lead Tortoise Realty Group, Anderson looks forward to future collaborations and continued deal-making with his former partners.

"Robert is a knowledgeable, hardworking, and dedicated professional and we look forward to working with him on future deals at Anderson Urban Real Estate." – Jake Geleerd, CEO Tortoise Properties

"Robert's leadership and vision have helped establish a strong foundation at Tortoise Realty Group, and I'm excited to continue growing the business as he embarks on this new venture. Anderson Urban Real Estate will no doubt bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the South Florida market," said Clayton Idle, Managing Broker, Tortoise Realty Group.

A Proven Leader in Business and Real Estate

Anderson's decades of entrepreneurial leadership have positioned him and his company as trusted advisors across industries, with a proven track record of creating and executing high-impact business strategies.

He co-founded his first startup in 1999, which grew into a 45-person technology and research agency specializing in software development, digital marketing, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Over the years, he has launched global initiatives for prominent brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as NIKE and Bank of America, as well as Major League Baseball, Office Depot, and the U.S. Polo Association.

Anderson's next venture included closing JPMorgan Chase, a landmark deal exceeding $2.5 million in value. This partnership accounted for over one-third of the firm's total revenue in 2020, significantly strengthening the company's financial position entering the pandemic.

A proud alumnus of Palm Beach Atlantic University, Anderson was awarded the university's American Free Enterprise Companion Medal and serves on the Board of Directors for Solum Global, a decentralized blockchain network transforming U.S. healthcare through AI, smart contracts, and digital health wallets.

Anderson has been a West Palm Beach resident for 37 years and he and his team are deeply invested in the growth and prosperity of the region. An avid runner, cyclist, and four-time Ironman, he embraces the discipline and perseverance required to excel in business, athletics, and community engagement. He shares his home in Flamingo Park with his wife, son, and their two beloved rescue dogs, enjoying the vibrant community and active outdoor lifestyle South Florida has to offer.

Anderson Urban Real Estate: A New Era Begins

Anderson Urban Real Estate isn't just another brokerage—it's a movement built for visionaries, trailblazers, and those who think differently. With a foundation rooted in relationships, creativity, and strategic execution, the firm is poised to transform the commercial real estate landscape.

For business inquiries, visit www.AndersonUrban.com or contact the team at [email protected] or 561-475-2757.

