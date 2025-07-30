Robert Biale Vineyards Celebrates 25th (Legal) Bottling of "Black Chicken" Zinfandel

"Black Chicken remains a celebration of Zinfandel done the old-school way: honest, vibrant, and unmistakably Napa—not the polished version most people envision, but the one that came before." Post this

Though much has changed in Napa Valley, Robert Biale Vineyards has held steady in their approach. The small, hands-on team continues to farm old vines, stay rooted in tradition, and produce wines that reflect the land's history and character. Black Chicken remains a celebration of Zinfandel done the old-school way: honest, vibrant, and unmistakably Napa—not the polished version most people envision, but the one that came before.

Robert Biale Vineyards often says they make wine the way Napa used to—before the limos, before the real estate headlines, and before Zinfandel was nearly forgotten. Black Chicken is their way of keeping that memory, and that flavor, alive. Robert Biale Vineyards has long shared that their mission is to preserve and protect Zinfandel–perhaps they're also preserving Napa, as it was.

About Robert Biale Vineyards

Robert Biale Vineyards is a revered standard for heritage vineyard Zinfandel and Petite Sirah in Napa Valley. The story began in the 1940s, when 14-year-old Aldo Biale used the code words "Black Chicken" to discreetly sell his family's bootleg wine. Since 1991, that legacy has been carried forward by his son, Bob Biale, through small-lot, vineyard-designated wines crafted from historic old vines—some dating back to the 1880s. With a deep commitment to sustainable farming, expressive terroir, and superb elegance, the winery produces a portfolio of 20 wines, including its flagship Black Chicken Zinfandel. The winery and tasting room are located at 4038 Big Ranch Road in Napa. For more information, visit www.biale.com or call 707.257.7555.

Media Contact

