Robert Biale Vineyards Presents Napa As It Was: A New Film Series and Collaboration

"Napa has always been a connected community. That sense of community, and a shared understanding of the land, continues to guide everything we do." – Alex Biale, son of Robert Biale and a fourth-generation Napa Valley vintner Post this

At the center of this collaboration is a short film series featuring Robert Biale alongside longtime vintners Tom Gamble, Rich Salvestrin, and Jim Lincoln. The films are built around candid, unscripted conversations that explore the traditions, resilience, and old-vine values that have shaped Napa Valley, along with the decisions that have guided each vintage across generations.

"Napa has always been a connected community," said Alex Biale, son of Robert Biale and a fourth-generation Napa Valley vintner. "Growers, neighbors, and families have long shared knowledge and learned from one another. That sense of community, and a shared understanding of the land, continues to guide everything we do."

That spirit remains central to Robert Biale Vineyards. The winery continues to work with heritage vineyards and old vines, preserving a style of winegrowing that reflects Napa's agricultural roots. Wines like Black Chicken Zinfandel carry that continuity forward, rooted in place, history, and a way of working that has been passed down over time.

To bring Napa as it was to life, Robert Biale Vineyards will host a small private gathering at the winery on May 30, where guests will view the films, hear directly from the participating vintners, and taste wines from each of their estates. The evening is intended to feel informal and true to the spirit of the project itself. Interested viewers can watch the film series trailer here, https://www.biale.com/napa-as-it-was/, where the full film series will also be available after the private gathering, beginning on May 31.

"In a time of change, this is about staying connected to what matters," Biale added. "The land, the people, and the responsibility to take care of both." For those interested in attending the private viewing at Robert Biale Vineyards on May 30, please reach out to Shannon Prutch at [email protected].

ABOUT ROBERT BIALE VINEYARDS

Robert Biale Vineyards is a revered standard for heritage vineyard Zinfandel and Petite Sirah in Napa Valley. The story began in the 1940s, when 14-year-old Aldo Biale used the code words "Black Chicken" to discreetly sell his family's bootleg wine. Since 1991, that legacy has been carried forward by his son, Bob Biale, through small-lot, vineyard-designated wines crafted from historic old vines—some dating back to the 1880s. With a deep commitment to sustainable farming, expressive terroir, and superb elegance, the winery produces a portfolio of 20 wines, including its flagship Black Chicken Zinfandel. The winery and tasting room are located at 4038 Big Ranch Road in Napa. For more information, visit www.biale.com or call 707.257.7555.

Media Contact

Shannon Prutch, Robert Biale Vineyards, 1 707-257-7555 230, [email protected], https://www.biale.com/

SOURCE Robert Biale Vineyards