Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen Release Cool Food Book: Call to action for eating right and doing well by the planet

Cool Food is a new category of food that encompasses those items with lower, or negative carbon footprints. These include certain nuts, fruits and vegetables, ancient grains, seaweeds, and less-processed foods that keep more carbon dioxide in the ground, or in the ocean. Grocery stores, restaurants, fast food establishments, and cafeterias across the country and around the world are increasingly designating menu items "cool food," and are even listing carbon counts like calorie amounts alongside ingredients and meals.

Swapping even one food item to one that's more sustainable, or cool, can produce a massive, positive climate impact, Downey and Kostigen write in Cool Food. Done as a global community, the effect is exponential, they note.

As Earth continues to warm toward unsustainable heat levels, cool food can help to bring temperatures down, and lessen the effects of climate change.

"Cool food is a new category in the food space. It's a different way to eat to save the planet. It isn't a diet or a meal plan. It isn't even so much about food itself. Cool food is really about lifestyle—transformational shifts from little actions, experiences, and different choices. It's a holistic approach to making the world a whole lot better by simply making more informed decisions about something that each and every one of us does anyway—eat," Downey writes in Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time.

Adds Kostigen, "Think of cool foods as the equivalent of alternative power sources—food's solar or wind power. Our book, Cool Food, is about learning and getting in on the future of food now."

Downey and Kostigen serve up dozens of solutions, recipes, and insights from top chefs, food scientists, farmers, foodies, celebrities, politicians, and more who show and tell how to eat for a better planet.

Switching a burger for salad even once a week can save tons of carbon pollution from entering the atmosphere. If everyone in the US did this, it would be like stopping the pollution from twelve million cars. But it's not just any kind of salad that is most effective. Sea lettuce is at least 20 times more efficient at sweeping CO2 than lettuce grown on land. Choose ocean grown. Or have nuts instead of chips. But not just any nuts. Try nuts from bigger trees, like cashews.

And food itself is only one part of the climate solution. Downey and Kostigen quash myths about food miles (how far food travels from pasture to plate), deliveries, virtual shopping, meal kits, food waste, spoilage, expiration dates, organic labels, and other falsehoods.

