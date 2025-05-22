Robert E. McCann, Esq., Patrick C. Lamb, Esq., and Michael P. Minuti, Esq. Have Been Named to the 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is proud to announce that Robert E. McCann, Esq. and Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. have been named to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, while Michael P. Minuti, Esq. has been recognized on the 2025 Delaware Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. All were selected for their work in personal injury law.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founding Member Robert E. McCann, Esq. is a prominent personal injury lawyer with over 30 years of experience. He represents clients in complex legal matters involving car accidents, birth and children's injuries, Workers' Compensation, wrongful death, and more. Robert has been a court-appointed Judge Pro-Tempore and Settlement Master since 2002. He is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the National Trial Lawyers Association. Robert has been selected to the Super Lawyers list annually since 2007.

Partner Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. is an exceptional personal injury and employment law litigator with over 30 years of experience. He concentrates his practice on auto accidents, construction accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability, overtime and wage disputes, truck accidents, toxic torts, workplace violence, and wrongful termination. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2008.

Associate Attorney Michael P. Minuti, Esq. concentrates his personal injury practice on car accidents, construction accidents, premises liability, defective products, railroad and refinery accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and Workers' Compensation legal matters. He is the Kent and Sussex County Vice-Chair of the Delaware State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section and a member of the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association. This is his second year of being selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized attorney rating service highlighting outstanding lawyers in each state across more than 70 practice areas. Selection is based on a rigorous multi-phase process, including peer nominations, professional achievements, courtroom success, awards, and independent research. The Rising Stars distinction follows the same selection process but honors top-rated attorneys under 40 or those practicing for less than 10 years.

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is a full-service law firm with a team of fierce personal injury and employment lawyers. To learn more, call 215-569-8488 or visit www.mccanninjurylaw.com. Located in Philadelphia and Abington, Pennsylvania, as well as Wilmington, Delaware, the firm serves clients in the surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Teresa A. Ludwig, McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC, 1 215-569-8488, [email protected], https://www.mccanninjurylaw.com/

SOURCE McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC