Robert Kufner, President & CEO at Designatronics Receives Patriot Award

"I'm a First Lieutenant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and serve both the Federal Government and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania', states John Walter. "My unit is the 1-111 Infantry Battalion of the 56th Stryker Brigade, 28th Infantry Division. My role is a Distribution Platoon Leader, where I lead a group of 20 soldiers in conducting logistics operations in austere environments. I'm training to deploy overseas to Africa this August in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa."

Designatronics has a long history of backing those that serve in the National Guard, accommodating planned training as well as emergency deployment. Because of this understanding and support, Robert Kufner, President and CEO at Designatronics, was nominated by First Lieutenant Walter for the Patriot Award.

The Patriot Award acknowledges employers for their outstanding support of their Guard and Reserve employees. It is in recognition of the efforts made to support citizen soldiers through a range of measures, such as flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, and granting leaves of absence if necessary.

Kufner was surprised by the award. "We do many things for our employees benefit without expectation, so to be recognized in this way is quite an honor. This award is greatly appreciated and further cements our commitment to doing the right thing." The award was presented by the Executive Director of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Ret. Chief Master Sgt., Joe Kruk, at the Designatronics facility, March 15, 2024.

About Designatronics

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions, optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing are all under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides mechanical based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. Wybur Tools manufactures long-lasting carbide and HSS burs. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.

