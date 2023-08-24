Robert Mangi's NEC Specialty selects Kalepa's AI-powered Copilot to drive underwriting excellence

NEC Specialty uses Kalepa's Copilot to improve underwriting outcomes and profitably accelerate the growth of their recently launched NY construction and contractors program

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurtech leader Kalepa announced today that NEC Specialty (NEC) has selected Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench to improve underwriting outcomes and drive consistently profitable growth for their carrier partners as they build from the ground up.

NEC, Robert Mangi's recently launched NY construction and contractors program, is deploying Copilot to efficiently maximize confidence that quoted policies have no hidden exposures that lead to unexpected claims. Copilot's ability to rapidly and comprehensively review construction practices and contractors enables NEC to avoid foreseeable losses while maintaining a high rate of speed and customer satisfaction.

"As a new program, Copilot has been invaluable to our efforts to ramp up quickly while providing an outstanding level of underwriting diligence" said Mangi, CEO of NEC. "Tri-state contractor policies can be notoriously difficult to underwrite: Copilot ensures that we have comprehensively reviewed every risk and identified every predictable exposure before policy issuance."

NEC's engagement with Kalepa signals NEC's commitment to providing cutting-edge products and services, centered on a personal approach and exceptional underwriting quality supported by Copilot's powerful underwriting technology.

"NEC has grown tremendously in a short time, and we are delighted to be a part of that rapid growth," said Paul Monasterio, CEO of Kalepa. "Rob's track record in the industry is outstanding, and we're honored to be the partner of choice to power underwriting outcomes at NEC."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2022 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com.

About NEC Specialty

In the ever-changing marketplace, NEC Specialty is dedicated to providing their wholesale clients with cutting-edge products and services. By examining new market trends, while offering focused underwriting services, they are able to build long-lasting relationships with their clients and carriers. Their products are distributed through their wholesale agent partners only. They are proud to represent many of the most trusted and highly regarded insurance carriers in the industry, each with a minimum A rating from A.M. Best.

