Robert Rivani Joins The Exclusive Haute Developer Network

Acclaimed real estate developer Robert Rivani accepts the invitation to Haute Developer's invite-only Network. Rivani is one of the exclusive developers representing the luxury real estate market in Miami, FL.
MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From selling shoes to buying and selling over $700 million in deals without partners or raising any capital by the age of 33, Robert Rivani's voyage is the epitome of self-made success. As President of Black Lion, he spearheads commercial and residential projects from coast to coast, spanning from the prestigious shores of Carbon Beach, Malibu, to the vibrant heart of Miami. Beyond the realm of real estate, he's a pioneer in the industry, introducing esteemed brands like Catch, Delilah, Gekko by David Grutman and Bad Bunny, Gaia, and others to Miami and the U.S. market.
Rivani's remarkable journey has attracted attention from prestigious publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Forbes, cementing his status as an industry titan. Through unwavering dedication and relentless drive, Rivani has not only made a name for himself but has reshaped the landscape of opulence and innovation in real estate and hospitality.
