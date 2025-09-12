Robert Talbott Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Permanent Store On Madison Avenue

"After 75 years of crafting American luxury menswear, this Madison Avenue store gives us the opportunity to personally share our brand with every customer who walks through our doors." - Alex Angelchik, President Post this

Timed to follow the excitement of New York Fashion Week and Men's Day, the store's grand opening event on September 10 brought together longtime clients, editors, and tastemakers to celebrate both the brand's heritage and its modern evolution. Guests included personal friends and family of the brand, along with influencers such as Elliot Duprey, Kristijan Todorovski, and model Ooreofe Oluwadara, among others.

Designed as an experiential retail store, the new location offers the brand's complete menswear range, from signature neckwear and tailored apparel to expanded lifestyle offerings. Every detail of the store design reflects the house's ethos: refined, bold, and deeply rooted in the duality of California ease and New York sophistication.

"Rooted in American luxury, the AW25 collection is both characterful and refined—balancing heritage tailoring with modern ease. Inspired by California's spirit of effortless layering, each piece is designed to move seamlessly through the season," said Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director. "Versatile, sharp, and understatedly luxurious, it redefines how the modern man dresses today."

The launch also coincides with Robert Talbott's 75th anniversary, a milestone that underscores the house's enduring reputation for quality and its commitment to American luxury.

The Madison Avenue store will serve as both a retail destination and a cultural hub, designed to immerse clients in the world of Robert Talbott through curated collections, tailored experiences, and exclusive collaborations. With its 75th anniversary as a backdrop, the opening reinforces the brand's continued commitment to American menswear and marks an exciting new chapter in its legacy.

"There's nothing quite like connecting with our clients face to face, it's where the Robert Talbott story truly comes alive," said Alex Angelchik, President. "After 75 years of crafting American luxury menswear, this Madison Avenue store gives us the opportunity to personally share our brand with every customer who walks through our doors. I'm excited to see how this immersive approach will deepen the relationships we've built over decades and introduce new clients to the Robert Talbott legacy in an entirely new way."

Images

Headshots

Photography credit: Robert Talbott

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

About Robert Talbott:

Established in Carmel, California 1950, Robert Talbott embodies refined, timeless luxury living. Recognized for enduring design and a heritage in ties and shirting, the brand resonates with individuals who embrace a contemporary, confident lifestyle. Committed to exquisite craftsmanship, the collection offers sophisticated styles curated for year-round wear, including a versatile range of dress shirts, ties, and a complete casual wear line featuring blazers, sweaters, pants, knits, and accessories. From Robert Talbott's roots in shirting to the latest contemporary pieces, each garment reflects an unwavering commitment to quality and an effortless, modern lifestyle. Explore the collections and learn more at roberttalbottofficial.com

About Newtimes Group of Companies

Newtimes Group specializes in the sourcing, product development and supply chain management of apparel, accessories, and home products for export to North America, Central America, South America and Europe. Over the last 60 years, Newtimes has grown to become one of the world's largest professionally managed supply chain manager with 50 offices throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Family-owned and operated, Newtimes Group places an emphasis on design and quality. Substantial investments were made over the last five years when the Group took on the additional role of acquiring and operating apparel businesses in a newly established Newtimes Brands division which includes Ashworth Golf, Bike Athletic, Coldwater Creek, and Soft Surroundings.

Media Contact

Samantha Gauchier, Michele Marie PR, 1 6468605689, [email protected], Michele Marie PR

SOURCE Robert Talbott