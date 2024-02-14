Robert Vickers, President of the Agent Portfolio Within Constellation Real Estate Group, Recognized as a 2024 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker

This recognition speaks volumes about the kind of team I'm part of, one that's dedicated to bringing a higher standard of excellence to the industry and empowering agents to grow and manage their business regardless of market conditions. Post this

"To be awarded this recognition alongside a small fraction of the best real estate professionals is truly an honor," Vickers said. "It speaks volumes about the kind of team I'm part of, one that's dedicated to bringing a higher standard of excellence to the industry and empowering agents to grow and manage their business regardless of market conditions."

Moving forward in 2024, Vickers has an eye toward exploring ways AI can be leveraged to create smarter, more personalized consumer follow-up that result in actionable opportunities for agents to create meaningful relationships with their current and potential clients.

Vickers's approach to developing talent and cultivating strong visionaries, combined with Constellation Real Estate Group's buy-and-hold philosophy, means that companies acquired under his leadership receive a forever home in a family of brands that will always be empowered and encouraged to innovate. They get the best of both worlds: the independence to break new ground and the support of a solid playbook that was drawn up after decades of experience.

Over the course of more than 40 years, RISMedia has become a one of the most trusted sources of real estate industry news and business development strategies, especially through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine and its website, RISMedia.com. Its Real Estate Newsmakers program selects from hundreds of impressive candidates each year to spotlight more than 300 real estate thought leaders and changemakers for their outstanding achievements and contributions to ensuring a bright future for the industry, and for "going the extra mile to positively impact the companies, clients and communities they serve." Honorees will be showcased in the February 2024 issue of Real Estate magazine and celebrated in September during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner in Washington, D.C.

