Roberto Boligan: Shaping The Future Of Indie Gaming With Favor Games

In this article, we explore how Roberto Boligan is actively shaping the future of indie gaming through Favor Games and how he plans to deliver immersive and memorable games that will resonate with his target audience.

Company Background

Favor Games was founded on building games and products to unite people worldwide and in the same household. Roberto Boligan believes that gaming is a powerful medium to connect and bond with others and that local CO-OP and CO-OP games are an area of the gaming industry that is brutally underused. He wants to fill this gap and create games that foster community and player collaboration.

What Inspired Roberto Boligan

Roberto Boligan's experiences and industry observations led to the conceptualization of Favor Games and how he shaped the company's identity. He has been a gamer since childhood and has always been fascinated by the stories, characters, and worlds that games can create.

He has also been inspired by the indie gaming scene and how it allows for more creative freedom and experimentation than the mainstream gaming industry. He decided to follow his aspiration of becoming a game developer. As a result, he established Favor Games, intending to design entertaining and engaging games while possessing significance and influence.

Game Development Process

Favor Games has a rigorous and meticulous game development process that involves several steps and considerations. The process starts with the conceptual creation of a game concept, which is created in-house by Roberto Boligan and his team. The idea is then fleshed out into a story or a script, which serves as the foundation for the game.

The next step is to create and program the materials or assets for the game, such as the graphics, sounds, animations, and user interface. The game is then tested and debugged, and feedback is solicited from internal and external sources. The final step is to release the game to the market and to provide updates and support as needed.

Favor Games has a distinctive methodology and philosophy embedded in its game development process, setting it apart from other studios. Through his various projects, Roberto Boligan aims to inspire people to be better than themselves for the greater good.

He firmly believes that having an important message, particularly for young children, can significantly impact an entire generation. He is committed to ensuring that his games have a positive message, even if it is very subtle. His ultimate goal is to entertain, educate, and empower his players through his games.

Innovations In Gaming

Favor Games is fearless in exploring and implementing new technologies and features in its games and pushing the boundaries of indie gaming. Roberto Boligan says that beyond general trends, he can specify some groundbreaking technologies and unique gameplay features Favor Games is actively exploring or implementing in its upcoming titles.

Roberto Boligan has a new project called THE DEEPEST TRENCH, which offers a fantastic new take on the co-op experience and even a single-player with two diversified characters. However, he's not yet ready to disclose further information.

Favor Games also anticipates and adapts to emerging trends in the gaming industry and uses a forward-thinking approach to influence its current projects. Roberto Boligan says that as gamers themselves, they keep their fingers on the pulse of the industry and course correct wherever they need to.

He also says that they are not copycats and that they keep their individuality and continue to keep things fresh. He says they always look for new ways to improve their games and surprise their players.

Signature Game Titles

Favor Games is working on several game titles showcasing its signature style and vision. One is THE DEEPEST TRENCH, a thrilling and immersive adventure game that takes players to the ocean's depths.

Roberto Boligan says that he will provide detailed insights into the game's narrative, gameplay mechanics, and the overall immersive experience he aims to deliver in the coming months when he releases the first trailers for the game.

Roberto Boligan is confident that his games will strongly resonate with his target audience due to their captivating storytelling, innovative co-op experience, and positive message. He believes that creating a memorable player experience is crucial, and he is doing so by designing fun, immersive, and interactive games that carry substantial meaning.

