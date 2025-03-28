Robin Dufresne Named One of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting of 2025

"Robin is a dedicated leader and a true asset to CSG," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her vision and expertise promote the growth of our consultants and company. We are all proud of Robin for once again earning this well-deserved honor." Post this

With over 20 years of project leadership, IT management, and healthcare and human services experience, Ms. Dufresne is a leader in government IT and reform initiatives. She has a strong record of leading large successful projects and serves on CSG's Senior Management Team, which is responsible for the company's overall corporate performance, service delivery excellence, and corporate growth strategies. Dufresne previously served as Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. Prior to entering consulting, she was the Medicaid Operations Director for MaineCare Services, where she oversaw all divisions responsible for delivery of services, as well as one of the first modular, COTS-based MMIS implementations. This is Dufresne's second time being recognized on the annual Top 25 Women Leaders list.

"Robin is a dedicated leader and a true asset to CSG," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her vision and expertise promote the growth of our consultants and company. We are all proud of Robin for once again earning this well-deserved honor."

