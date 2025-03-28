Robin Dufresne Named One of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting of 2025

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President and Senior Practice Director, has been named among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025 by The Consulting Report.
CHICAGO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President and Senior Practice Director, has been named among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025 by The Consulting Report.
The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting list recognizes individuals who apply their extensive knowledge to spur business growth and serve as trusted advisors to their clients. They are at the forefront in leading their organizations in key efforts towards innovation and improvement.
With over 20 years of project leadership, IT management, and healthcare and human services experience, Ms. Dufresne is a leader in government IT and reform initiatives. She has a strong record of leading large successful projects and serves on CSG's Senior Management Team, which is responsible for the company's overall corporate performance, service delivery excellence, and corporate growth strategies. Dufresne previously served as Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. Prior to entering consulting, she was the Medicaid Operations Director for MaineCare Services, where she oversaw all divisions responsible for delivery of services, as well as one of the first modular, COTS-based MMIS implementations. This is Dufresne's second time being recognized on the annual Top 25 Women Leaders list.
"Robin is a dedicated leader and a true asset to CSG," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her vision and expertise promote the growth of our consultants and company. We are all proud of Robin for once again earning this well-deserved honor."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 49 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
