Robin Morrell Named Brokerage Manager for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in Madison and Guilford

MADISON and GUILFORD, Conn., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced today that Robin Morrell will serve as Brokerage Manager for the firm's two New Haven County, Conn., offices, located in Madison and Guilford. Morrell brings more than 35 years of real estate expertise to the role, including significant experience managing top-producing real estate brokerages.

Throughout her career, Morrell has built a reputation as a dynamic leader, dedicated mentor, and strategic business developer. She is well known in the industry for her success in agent recruitment, sales growth, and operational excellence. Her leadership has been recognized with multiple industry awards, and her expertise spans business development, marketing, and coaching high-performing agents.

Morrell has held leadership roles with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and William Raveis, where she was instrumental in team development, market expansion, and strategic planning. She also previously owned and operated a Coldwell Banker franchise office for 20 years.

Beyond real estate, she has owned and operated a thriving insurance agency, further honing her skills in business growth and client service.

"I am thrilled to welcome Robin as the new brokerage manager for our Madison and Guilford offices," said Carolyn Fugere, Co-President and Chief Sales Officer for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. "With over 35 years of experience, Robin is a proven leader with a deep passion for real estate, agent development, and business growth. Her expertise in sales strategy, mentorship, and office leadership makes her an invaluable new asset to our team."

"I am honored to join William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and excited for the opportunity to lead the exceptional teams in Madison and Guilford," said Morrell. "This firm is the preeminent brokerage in our markets, and I am looking forward to leveraging the incredible resources of the Sotheby's International Realty brand to drive success for our agents and clients. I have always been committed to fostering a collaborative, results-driven culture where agents can excel."

An active member of the real estate community, Morrell has been involved with the National Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors, and several local Rotary clubs, where she has served in leadership positions.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com [williampitt.com __title__ ].

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

