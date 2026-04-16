Robin named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications

We believe being named a Leader in the very first Magic Quadrant for this category is a sign that the market sees what we see, and that Robin is the platform enterprises trust to run their workplace. Post this

"The workplace is no longer just where people show up. It's an operational system that needs to be planned, managed, and optimized," said Micah Remley, CEO of Robin. "We believe being named a Leader in the very first Magic Quadrant for this category is a sign that the market sees what we see, and that Robin is the platform enterprises trust to run their workplace. As a result, we're increasingly seeing organizations replace multiple workplace tools with Robin to eliminate fragmentation and run operations from a single platform."

Robin's One Workplace Platform uses AI and automation to take the manual work out of running an office, from automatically booking desks based on employee schedules to resolving meeting room conflicts in real time through its scheduling agent. Robin is natively built as a cohesive platform with resource booking, visitor management, meeting services, space planning, and analytics. The result is a more seamless workplace: employees don't have to think about booking the right space, and workplace teams don't spend their days coordinating changes across multiple systems.

"Today's market is rewarding product quality and AI that delivers real operational outcomes," Remley added. "Robin has always been focused on building software that workplace teams and employees rely on, including applying AI where it delivers meaningful outcomes for customers. That's the bar we hold ourselves to, and it's the bar the category is moving toward."

Robin currently supports thousands of customers around the world, including global enterprises managing tens of thousands of employees across dozens of locations.

"The expectations around workplace technology have shifted," said Ciara Peter, SVP of Product at Robin. "Employees expect the office to work without effort, and workplace teams expect a single system that operates at scale. Everything we build is designed to remove friction from both sides of that experience, so teams spend less time managing the workplace and more time optimizing it."

Gartner subscribers can access the report here: https://www.gartner.com/interactive/mq/7675861?ref=solrAll&refval=547770935.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications, Sohail Majumdar, Christopher Trueman, April 2026.

About Robin

Modern offices are powered by Robin. Our One Workplace Platform makes productive, friction-free workplaces a reality by providing a single platform to manage office operations. With actionable office analytics and planning tools, we help our customers optimize space investments while keeping employee experience at the forefront of their mission. Robin enables workplace ops to double the effectiveness of the office in half the time.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Robin, 1 (617) 910-0454, [email protected], https://robinpowered.com/

SOURCE Robin