Robin Workspace Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

"The availability of Robin on Google Cloud Marketplace means teams can procure it in just a few clicks. It's the fastest path to a modern, AI-powered workplace platform that cuts out manual work and helps teams make the most of their space." Post this

As companies continue to navigate hybrid work and evolving workplace expectations, many workplace teams are burdened by disconnected tools, manual coordination and inefficient processes. Robin's One Workplace Platform brings workplace operations into a single, AI-powered system that automates office management tasks and helps employees seamlessly access the spaces and services they need.

"Workplace leaders are under real pressure to deliver a great employee experience while running more and more complex office operations," said Brian Muse, CTO and Founder of Robin. "The availability of Robin on Google Cloud Marketplace means teams can procure it in just a few clicks. And because Robin is built to be simple, most customers are up and running in a matter of hours, not weeks. It's the fastest path we've ever offered to a modern, AI-powered workplace platform that cuts out manual work and helps teams make the most of their space."

Robin's One Workplace Platform provides many new AI-powered capabilities that help organizations manage their physical offices and teams from a single platform, including:

Resource booking for desks, meeting rooms and other workplace resources

Visitor management and meeting services that streamline workplace coordination

Automatic assignment of workspaces and scheduling conflict resolution

Space planning and workplace analytics that help organizations optimize real estate investments

A unified workplace operations platform that replaces multiple disconnected workplace tools

"Bringing Robin's One Workplace Platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage the workplace operations platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Robin can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Once deployed, Robin connects to Google Workspace and brings workplace operations into the apps employees already use. It pairs Google shared space calendars with resources to prevent scheduling conflicts, using AI to surface the best room by size and amenities. When employees mark themselves in-office, Robin syncs their working location, suggests resources for the day and gives teams accurate occupancy data. Room displays stay current with Google Calendar so people can check availability, check in and avoid abandoned meetings.

Buying Robin's One workplace Platform through Google Cloud Marketplace also lets joint customers draw down their existing Google Cloud commitment, applying committed spend they have already budgeted rather than opening a new line of spend. Procurement and billing run through Google Cloud, which speeds approvals and accelerates deployment.

For more information, visit robinpowered.com/platform/google.

Media Contact

Noah Dye, Mindset Agency for Robin, 1 (559) 430-5799, [email protected]

SOURCE Robin