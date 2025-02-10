Robin's Annual Office Space Report Reveals Critical Need for Workplace Operations Technology

"Companies know they're better together in the office. But without the right workplace operations infrastructure, they're creating friction instead of collaboration," said Kari Hanson, CMO at Robin. Post this

"Today's companies aren't debating whether or not to return to the office, they're focused on creating purposeful spaces that work for everyone," said Kari Hanson, CMO at Robin.

"The challenge isn't about forcing specific schedules, but rather managing the complexity of flexible work patterns that best serve both the business and employees."

The Office Spaces Report identifies a critical market need for the ability to manage workplace operations so organizations can:

Transform unpredictable hybrid schedules into streamlined operations

Provide visibility into office usage and team presence

Create intentional collaboration spaces that drive meaningful in-person work

Office occupancy is projected to double in 2025, reflecting this shift toward structured flexibility. Meanwhile, 40% fewer companies are reducing their office footprint compared to previous years, indicating a strategic pivot toward optimizing existing spaces rather than eliminating them.

"The 'messy middle' between fully remote and full-time office work requires new solutions. Companies know they're better together in the office. But without the right workplace operations infrastructure, they're creating friction instead of collaboration," added Hanson.

"The world's most innovative companies are actively investing in creating productive, flexible environments that draw teams together."

It's time for organizations to embrace technology and reimagine spaces to better align with how work happens today. From smarter tools to more data-driven office design, modern workplaces must be environments where teams can thrive.

