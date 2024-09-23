Robinson and Malone Dentistry Announces New Website and Doctor Accolades

Every patient deserves compassionate, high-quality oral health care close to home. Whether you need a simple filling or a full mouth rehabilitation, we can help you work toward the smile you've always wanted. Post this

Dr. Kelly Hamblen Robinson leads the practice. She is a third-generation Baylor College of Dentistry graduate specializing in full-mouth rehabilitation, cosmetic dentistry, and sleep apnea treatment. Dr. Robinson's experience with all aspects of general dentistry enables her to support patients' oral health.

Super Dentists® has chosen Dr. Robinson as one of its Top Dentists in Texas for 20 years. With her most recent selection, Dr. Robinson joins an exclusive club of Texas dentists honored for 10 years in a row.

Dr. Jake Malone graduated from UT Health San Antonio Dental School and recently completed a two-year orthodontics certification. In addition to offering comprehensive dental care, Dr. Malone also provides braces and Invisalign®.

"Every patient deserves compassionate, high-quality oral health care close to home," says Dr. Robinson. "Whether you need a simple filling or a full mouth rehabilitation, we can help you work toward the smile you've always wanted."

Services Offered

Preventative

Restorative

Cosmetic: Including orthodontic care (braces and Invisalign)

Pediatrics

Emergencies: Daytime and after-hours support provided

Sedation

Dental Implants

Periodontal Care: Including scaling, root planing, and periodontal maintenance

Full Mouth Rehabilitation

About Robinson and Malone Dentistry

Robinson and Malone Dentistry is a general and family dentistry practice with two Texas locations. The Lubbock office is located at 4215 85th St, Lubbock, TX, 79423, and may be reached by telephone at 806-794-1131. The Snyder office is located at 5305 Trinity Blvd, Suite F, Snyder, TX, 79549, and may be reached by telephone at 325-515-5064. Both locations share an online presence at https://www.robinsondds.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com

SOURCE Robinson and Malone Dentistry