Roblox and Discord Sued by Family of Texas Girl Sexually Assaulted by a Predator She Met on the Companies' Platforms

In the case of the Galveston County girl, the abuse escalated to an in-person meeting at Plaintiff's home with one of the predators, who had vaginal sexual intercourse with Plaintiff at her home and recorded this act on his cell phone.

"This young girl has suffered unimaginable harm," said Alexandra Walsh, shareholder at Anapol Weiss. "Her life has been horrifically altered, and it never should have happened. Roblox and Discord prioritized profits over safety."

The complaint alleges that Roblox and Discord both knew of the dangers posed by their platforms and failed to implement the safety mechanisms necessary to prevent exploitation. Despite marketing themselves as child-friendly and safe, the companies allegedly prioritized user growth and engagement over meaningful protections.

"Tragically, what happened to her is far from an isolated event," said Anapol Weiss shareholder Kristen Feden. Anapol Weiss is currently investigating hundreds of similar cases involving minors who were targeted and abused through these online platforms.

"This lawsuit is a demand not only for justice, but for systemic change," said Davis Cooper of Cooper Masterman. "With this lawsuit, our goal is to safeguard children by holding Roblox and Discord responsible for the dangers they've created and compelling them to implement user safety as a core priority."

Government authorities are also taking action. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office recently filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discord, describing the platform as a "hunting ground for predators." That legal action accuses Discord of knowingly allowing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to be exchanged on its servers and failing to take appropriate steps to remove it or report it in a timely manner. Simultaneously, the State of Florida has issued a subpoena against Roblox as part of its own investigation into platform safety and corporate accountability.

"These interventions reflect a broadening consensus that the current regulatory environment is insufficient to protect children online—and that industry self-policing has failed," said Walsh. "Swift action and oversight is needed to ensure that platforms popular among children are no longer havens for predatory behavior."

