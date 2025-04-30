Roblox and Discord Sued by Family of Texas Girl Sexually Assaulted by a Predator She Met on the Companies' Platforms

Anapol Weiss and Cooper Masterman filed a federal lawsuit in Texas on behalf of a Galveston County girl sexually assaulted by a predator who had groomed and sexually exploited her on Roblox and Discord. This lawsuit comes as the NJ Attorney General and the State of Florida have taken legal action against Discord and Roblox.
GALVESTON, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anapol Weiss and Cooper Masterman have filed a complaint in federal court in the Southern District of Texas on behalf of a Galveston County girl sexually assaulted by a predator who had groomed her on the Roblox and Discord platforms. The complaint, Jane Doe v. Roblox Corporation and Discord Inc., in combination with this month's actions by the New Jersey Attorney General and the State of Florida against Discord and Roblox, underscores growing concerns about the rampant dangers children face online and adds to the mounting legal pressure confronting these tech giants.
The lawsuit filed today in Texas follows similar complaints filed by Anapol Weiss in February on behalf of a 13-year-old New Jersey boy whose family moved from the state after a predator showed up near their home, and in mid-April on behalf of a Florida girl who had been groomed on the platform starting when she was 12. In each case, the minor was first groomed on Roblox and later coerced into sharing explicit content through Discord, a progression that mirrors a pattern of predatory behavior playing out across these platforms.
In the case of the Galveston County girl, the abuse escalated to an in-person meeting at Plaintiff's home with one of the predators, who had vaginal sexual intercourse with Plaintiff at her home and recorded this act on his cell phone.
"This young girl has suffered unimaginable harm," said Alexandra Walsh, shareholder at Anapol Weiss. "Her life has been horrifically altered, and it never should have happened. Roblox and Discord prioritized profits over safety."
The complaint alleges that Roblox and Discord both knew of the dangers posed by their platforms and failed to implement the safety mechanisms necessary to prevent exploitation. Despite marketing themselves as child-friendly and safe, the companies allegedly prioritized user growth and engagement over meaningful protections.
"Tragically, what happened to her is far from an isolated event," said Anapol Weiss shareholder Kristen Feden. Anapol Weiss is currently investigating hundreds of similar cases involving minors who were targeted and abused through these online platforms.
"This lawsuit is a demand not only for justice, but for systemic change," said Davis Cooper of Cooper Masterman. "With this lawsuit, our goal is to safeguard children by holding Roblox and Discord responsible for the dangers they've created and compelling them to implement user safety as a core priority."
Government authorities are also taking action. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office recently filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discord, describing the platform as a "hunting ground for predators." That legal action accuses Discord of knowingly allowing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to be exchanged on its servers and failing to take appropriate steps to remove it or report it in a timely manner. Simultaneously, the State of Florida has issued a subpoena against Roblox as part of its own investigation into platform safety and corporate accountability.
"These interventions reflect a broadening consensus that the current regulatory environment is insufficient to protect children online—and that industry self-policing has failed," said Walsh. "Swift action and oversight is needed to ensure that platforms popular among children are no longer havens for predatory behavior."
Anapol Weiss, a majority-female-owned law firm based in Philadelphia, has recovered hundreds of millions for survivors of sexual abuse, defective drugs, and corporate misconduct.
Cooper Masterman is a nationally recognized litigation firm founded by former elite corporate and constitutional attorneys who now dedicate their expertise to advocating for plaintiffs. The firm's attorneys have secured over $3 billion in settlements and verdicts, earning a reputation for relentless advocacy and exceptional client results.
