RoboBossing: 66% of Workers Say AI in Leadership Would Make the Workplace More Fair and Efficient

"Employees aren't rejecting AI. They are asking for balance," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "They trust AI to bring efficiency and fairness to the systems side of leadership. But leadership is also about inspiration, listening, and trust."

Where Workers Trust AI Most: Logic, Fairness, and Efficiency

AI earns high marks for tasks that benefit from objectivity and data consistency:

66% say AI leadership would make the workplace more fair and efficient

73% support AI having a say in major company decisions like hiring, layoffs, and budgeting

55% believe AI could make better promotion decisions than humans

54% trust AI to give unbiased feedback

54% believe AI can set fair performance goals

44% trust AI to manage projects efficiently

What AI Can't Replace: Emotion, Empathy, and Human Connection

While workers are open to AI managers, many still believe that certain leadership qualities are uniquely human:

64% say motivating teams is something only humans can do well

57% say only humans can truly empathize and understand emotions

53% believe only humans can make tough or morally complex decisions

37% are concerned about AI's lack of empathy

29% worry AI leadership will make the workplace more impersonal and stressful

Only 19% trust AI with resolving team conflicts

These findings highlight a desire for balance; a blend of AI's precision and human leaders' emotional intelligence.

The Rise of AI Managers: Comfort with Caveats

Attitudes toward AI as a direct manager reflect cautious optimism:

1 in 3 workers (34%) would rather report to an AI manager than a human manager

62% would still prefer a human manager when given the choice

Only 5% expect no real change from AI leadership, indicating most anticipate a noticeable impact

28% say AI might outperform humans in some areas

Workers seem open to AI playing a leadership role, but not replacing human leaders entirely.

Surveillance and Trust: Transparency Is Key

AI monitoring is already commonplace, but worker sentiment depends on its perceived purpose:

94% say their current job involves some form of AI monitoring

69% are fine with it when it supports productivity

85% say more AI transparency would actually increase their trust in their employer

39% worry about surveillance or data misuse

This shows that fairness and transparency, not control, shape how AI oversight is received.

A Smarter, Fairer Future—With Limits

The data makes one thing clear: AI is gaining ground as a trusted tool in leadership, particularly in roles that benefit from speed, structure, and logic. But when it comes to emotion, ethics, and connection, workers still want humans at the helm.

"Employees aren't rejecting AI. They are asking for balance," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "They trust AI to bring efficiency and fairness to the systems side of leadership. But leadership is also about inspiration, listening, and trust. That's why RoboBossing may work in some areas, but people still want a human leader in the loop."

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a survey conducted with 968 U.S. workers on June 18, 2025. Participants were asked about their use of ChatGPT and other AI tools for workplace communication, emotional support, and career decision-making. The survey also explored trust in AI versus managers, comfort with AI leadership, and the impact of AI on productivity and workplace dynamics. Participants responded to various question types, including yes/no questions, open-ended responses, scale-based agreement questions, and multiple-selection answer formats.

