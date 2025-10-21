RoboSports AI Secures Exclusive Rights to Relaunch 1980s Game Show Starcade as "Starcade Live" -- An AI-Powered Hybrid Gaming Experience Coming in 2026

"Before Twitch, there was Starcade," said Jeremy Whitham of RoboSports AI. "We're bringing that legacy back with AI-powered arcade cabinets that livestream gameplay and let fans interact with players in real time." Post this

RoboSports AI plans to revive the format as Starcade Live, a next-generation fan-driven entertainment experience powered by real-time AI and livestream technology. Episodes will feature live, interactive gameplay in both in-person and virtual formats, where viewers can influence challenges and outcomes in real time.

The newly launched StarcadeLive.com will serve as the central hub for fans, streamers, and creators to follow the project, participate in upcoming casting calls, and help shape the direction of the new format.

"Before Twitch, there was Starcade," said Jeremy Whitham of RoboSports AI. "We're bringing that legacy back with AI-powered arcade cabinets that livestream gameplay and let fans interact with players in real time."

Reimagining the Classic Format

Starcade Live will update the original show with cutting-edge technology and a creator-first approach featuring:

Interactive livestreams where fans influence outcomes in real time

Hybrid physical-digital competitions blending classic and modern arcade titles

A creator-first focus featuring today's top streamers and gaming personalities

The new format is being developed with select technology and production partners, including a custom livestream architecture for interactive arcade cabinets engineered to deliver latency-free, real-time engagement across platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

RoboSports AI is currently in active development and investment phases, working with advisors and early partners to bring the project to life. The company is pursuing both traditional investment and community crowdfunding, with a Kickstarter campaign planned for early 2026.

Mavis E. Arthur, who co-created Starcade with her late husband Jim Caruso, expressed excitement about the relaunch:

"We've always called our viewers 'Starcaders' because they weren't just watching — they were part of the show," Arthur said. "It warms my heart to see Starcade coming back for the original Starcaders and for the younger fans who will discover arcade competition for the first time. This revival stays true to the spirit of what Jim and I created, and I'm thrilled to see it live again. Starcade forever!'"

Fans and creators can visit StarcadeLive.com to sign up for early access and production updates.

About RoboSports AI

RoboSports AI is a consulting and technology company specializing in AI-powered entertainment formats. Founder Jeremy Whitham is a veteran development executive and producer for TV and streaming companies including BBC, NBC, and Syfy, with over five years of experience integrating large language models (LLMs) and generative AI tools into production workflows. He co-created and produced Robot Combat League, the world's first giant fighting robots competition series. Learn more at robosports.ai.

About Starcade Live

Starcade Live is the official relaunch of the 1980s video arcade game show Starcade — reimagined as a hybrid livestream format powered by AI and real-time audience interaction. Built for today's creator economy and streaming culture, the platform connects arcade nostalgia with next-generation innovation. Visit StarcadeLive.com for the latest updates.

