Robot Creative Celebrates 25 Years of Branding with New Hardcover Logo Book

"As a collection, this book doesn't just represent 25 years of design, it reflects 25 years of relationships, trust and the belief that great branding starts with understanding the soul of a business," said Lara August, founder and CEO of Robot Creative.

Many of the earliest logos included remain in active use today in their original form, demonstrating the enduring power of thoughtful, well-crafted branding.

"I often get asked which logo is my favorite, but there's no one winner," said Watson. "What I'm most proud of with all the logos we've designed is the diversity of style and execution that align with each brand's goals."

Notable logos featured include Santikos, The St. Anthony, Beldon, Complete Emergency Care, The San Antonio Philharmonic, The Baptist Health Foundation and many others. Each was designed to capture the distinct personality, history and vision of the organization it represents.

Book Tour

Following the release, Robot Creative's team will host book signings and speaking engagements at area libraries, universities and bookstores, where August and Watson will share "Lessons Learned from 25 Years of Branding."

Live Podcast Appearance

"The CMO Scoop," featuring Lara August and Andrew Watson, will be broadcast live on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, covering a discussion about "What Makes a Great Logo." To learn more or register, visit the episode registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/signin/?referrer=https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-makes-a-great-logo-the-cmo-scoop-episode-6-tickets-1680997742499

Availability

"Robot Creative: 25 Years of Branding" will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, October 14, 2025, through:

https://robotcreative.com/logo-book-robot-creative-25-years-of-branding/

https://www.lulu.com/shop/lara-august-and-andrew-watson/robot-creative-25-years-of-branding/hardcover/product-m2yk6e5.html?page=1&pageSize=4

About Robot Creative

Founded in 1998, Robot Creative is an award-winning marketing and branding firm specializing in fractional CMO services, brand strategy, creative design and outsourced marketing programs. For more than 25 years, the agency has partnered with clients across industries including technology, healthcare, real estate, nonprofit, retail and professional services, delivering solutions that merge creative impact with strategic insight.

Media Contact

Lana Harris, Robot Creative, 1 210-820-0226, [email protected], www.robotcreative.com

SOURCE Robot Creative