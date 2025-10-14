Robot Creative Celebrates 25 Years of Branding with New Hardcover Logo Book

A curated collection of 180 original logos created by Robot Creative from 1998 to 2023. The book celebrates the timelessness and individuality of design—demonstrating that thoughtful, strategy-driven branding endures well beyond shifting trends. Many of the logos featured are still in use today, unchanged for decades. The collection captures the entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision of the businesses behind each brand. Introduction by: Lara August, Founder and CEO Designed by: Andrew Watson, Director of Branding Featured Designers: Lara August, Holly Falkenberg, Laura Glaess, Kris Jones, Aaron Landry, Alexandria Rutledge, Royce Stewart and Andrew Watson.
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robot Creative, a San Antonio-based marketing and branding agency, is celebrating 25 years of creativity with the release of "Robot Creative: 25 Years of Branding," a hardcover book chronicling a quarter century of logo design excellence. The book will be available beginning October 14, 2025. Spanning 180 original logos designed between 1998 and 2023, the 8.5" x 8.5" full-color collection showcases work created for clients ranging from nationally recognized organizations to emerging local businesses. Rather than revealing a single "Robot style," the book highlights the agency's guiding philosophy: that great design captures the individuality of each client and endures far beyond changing trends or technologies.
"Each logo represents an incredible entrepreneurial journey," said Lara August, founder and CEO of Robot Creative. "This book is really a celebration of entrepreneurship and creativity. Businesses don't come to us for a particular look. They come to us to bring their unique brand to life." The 76-page hardcover book, designed by Andrew Watson, director of branding at Robot Creative, with an introduction by August, reflects Robot Creative's belief in timeless, strategy-driven design.
Many of the earliest logos included remain in active use today in their original form, demonstrating the enduring power of thoughtful, well-crafted branding.
"I often get asked which logo is my favorite, but there's no one winner," said Watson. "What I'm most proud of with all the logos we've designed is the diversity of style and execution that align with each brand's goals."
Notable logos featured include Santikos, The St. Anthony, Beldon, Complete Emergency Care, The San Antonio Philharmonic, The Baptist Health Foundation and many others. Each was designed to capture the distinct personality, history and vision of the organization it represents.
Book Tour
Following the release, Robot Creative's team will host book signings and speaking engagements at area libraries, universities and bookstores, where August and Watson will share "Lessons Learned from 25 Years of Branding."
Live Podcast Appearance
"The CMO Scoop," featuring Lara August and Andrew Watson, will be broadcast live on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, covering a discussion about "What Makes a Great Logo." To learn more or register, visit the episode registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/signin/?referrer=https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-makes-a-great-logo-the-cmo-scoop-episode-6-tickets-1680997742499
Availability
"Robot Creative: 25 Years of Branding" will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, October 14, 2025, through:
https://robotcreative.com/logo-book-robot-creative-25-years-of-branding/
https://www.lulu.com/shop/lara-august-and-andrew-watson/robot-creative-25-years-of-branding/hardcover/product-m2yk6e5.html?page=1&pageSize=4
About Robot Creative
Founded in 1998, Robot Creative is an award-winning marketing and branding firm specializing in fractional CMO services, brand strategy, creative design and outsourced marketing programs. For more than 25 years, the agency has partnered with clients across industries including technology, healthcare, real estate, nonprofit, retail and professional services, delivering solutions that merge creative impact with strategic insight.
Media Contact
Lana Harris, Robot Creative, 1 210-820-0226, [email protected], www.robotcreative.com
SOURCE Robot Creative
Share this article