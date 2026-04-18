Roc and Kirsten Ramey once again make filmmaking a family affair by collaborating with their daughter Aria Isabella on a new short set to film in Summer 2026

Indie Filmmakers, Roc and Kirsten Ramey are set to produce a short film starring their daughter Aria Isabella

ATLANTA, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It seems like it was just yesterday when indie filmmaker, Roc Ramey and his wife, Kirsten Person Ramey were preparing to go to the hospital to have their second child, Aria Isabella, when in a strange turn of events, writer-director, Kirsten Person Ramey, asked to take her computer into the delivery room so she could finish her script. Several years later, with a Bachelors degree in Acting for Stage, Film and TV under her belt, their daughter is preparing to make a mark in the industry with her own project. Part of a trilogy of shorts, She is All Alone, is a project created by Aria Isabella and written by her mother, Kirsten Person Ramey. The project will be shot in Atlanta Ga in the Summer of 2026, produced by Roc Ramey.

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