RoC® Skincare and Revieve® Unveil Groundbreaking AI-Powered Beauty Experience: RoC Skincare 'AI Skin Insight™'

The latest innovative solution leverages cutting-edge AI technology to give consumers access to tailored skincare recommendations.

HELSINKI, Chicago, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a leader in personalized digital brand experiences spanning beauty, skin, health, and wellness, is proud to announce its partnership with RoC® Skincare, a leading clinically-proven skincare brand. Together, they unveil the AI-driven skincare solution: RoC AI Skin Insight™, now accessible on RoC Skincare's website. Powered by Revieve's Enterprise Beauty Platform, this virtual advisor offers personalized skincare recommendations within moments.

With a rich history of medical professional collaboration spanning over 65 years, RoC has solidified its status as a pioneer brand in the dermo-cosmetic world, boasting a legacy of groundbreaking innovations and clinical excellence. From introducing the first hypoallergenic skincare products to pioneering broad-spectrum UV protection and being the first to stabilize Retinol, RoC has continuously led the industry with its forward-thinking approach and clinically proven products. Today, RoC's global presence extends to markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, France, the UK, Australia, and China.

In a world where customers face an overwhelming array of options and information, it is increasingly challenging to find the right products tailored to their individual needs. However, the RoC Skincare 'AI Skin Insight' emerges as a cutting-edge solution, offering a personalized skincare journey for every user. This approach ensures that customers receive targeted recommendations aligned with their unique skin needs, ultimately leading to more effective and healthier skincare outcomes.

"The RoC Skincare 'AI Skin Insight' solution brings unparalleled value directly to consumers," stated Art Pellegrino, SVP R&D at RoC Skincare. "Through innovative AI technology, our advisor examines not only individual skin concerns, but also behaviors, and personal preferences, thereby creating more (personalized and) relevant skincare recommendations. Backed by RoC Skincare's long-standing reputation for clinically proven results and Revieve's expertise in digital experiences, our advisor provides the highest level of credibility and effectiveness in every recommendation."

As a brand that prioritizes 'proof' as its cornerstone, the RoC Skincare 'AI Skin Insight' stands out for its fast delivery of personalized insights and suggestions. RoC Skincare's unwavering dedication to skincare excellence reinforces this digital advisor's credibility and effectiveness, enabling customers to receive tailored solutions that are both safe and highly effective for addressing their individual concerns.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with RoC Skincare, introducing an innovative digital skincare experience for their valued customers," stated Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing exceptional solutions that enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. By offering personalized insights, individuals can better understand their skincare needs, leading to informed decisions and a more fulfilling skincare journey."

ABOUT REVIEVE

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe, effective, and clinically-proven products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining Retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC made it possible to deliver the ingredient's skin-smoothing benefits safely and effectively for daily use, and to this day it is still one of the greatest discoveries in the history of skincare.

