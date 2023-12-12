Rochel Marie Lawson inspires readers to flourish and take charge of their lives with '365 Days of Affirmations for a Year of Bliss'

New guidebook provides timeless wisdom tailored for contemporary challenges and aspirations

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are you ready to embark on a life-changing journey that promises more than just fleeting moments of happiness?" International speaker and bestselling author Rochel Marie Lawson is back in the publishing scene with another transformative book designed to enrich people's lives from the core outward.

"365 Days of Affirmations for a Year of Bliss" (published by Balboa Press) offers readers a daily dose of powerful and transformative affirmations, each rooted in rea-life experiences and successes from over three decades of intentional living. It underscores the idea that positive, consistent thought patterns, rooted in authenticity, can manifest real change and success in various life domains, including wellness, wisdom, wealth, and entrepreneurship. The central concept revolves around the belief that individuals possess the power to shape their reality and achieve a state of bliss through intentional thoughts and affirmations. This book is a guide to holistic success, personal growth, and cultivating a blissful life — one affirmation at a time.

"I want readers to recognize the immense power they hold within themselves to shape their realities," the author states. "Through '365 Days of Affirmations for a Year of Bliss,' I hope to inspire individuals to embrace a life of intentional living, recognizing that our thoughts, when directed with purpose and consistency, can manifest into tangible, positive outcomes … I wish for readers to experience a shift in their mindset, cultivating positivity, resilience, and an unwavering belief in their potential. Ultimately, I want them to discover, as I did that a consistent and genuine practice of setting intentions can pave the path to a life of bliss."

Curated for the seekers, the dreamers and anyone yearning for a life of emotional richness, "365 Days of Affirmations for a Year of Bliss" serves as a daily passport to a soul-stirring transformation that will lead to the discovery of one's true self. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838619-365-days-of-affirmations-for-a-year-of-bliss for more information.

"365 Days of Affirmations for a Year of Bliss"

By Rochel Marie Lawson, RN, AHP, CMS

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9798765243305

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9798765243282

E-Book | 406 pages | ISBN 9798765243299

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Known as the "Queen of Feeling Fabulous," Rochel Marie Lawson, RN, AHP, CMS is a successful multiple business owner, a Dream Lifestyle Transformation facilitator, multiple #1 bestselling author on Amazon, a two-time international bestselling author, international speaker, and creator of The Brave, Bold & Unstoppable Woman's Summits. She is also the owner of Blissful Living 4 U that is created to bring wellness, wisdom and wealth into the lives of individuals ready to unlock, have and live the life of their dreams. A highly driven woman born to break barriers, Lawson proves that when powered by purpose, women are unstoppable. She has built her storied life and career brick by brick, fighting fears, failures and setbacks to have the success she has always known was hers to claim. Today, she personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others to do the same. Her weekly podcast, The Blissful Living Podcast, has been going strong for 11 years. She has been quoted in Huffington Post and featured on Fox, CBS, NBC and several other prominent media outlets.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838619-365-days-of-affirmations-for-a-year-of-bliss

SOURCE Rochel Marie Lawson