Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Offers Breakthrough Non-Surgical Relief for Chronic Joint Pain

"Patients come to us frustrated after years of shots, pills, and temporary relief. Our approach helps them avoid surgery and finally get their life back — naturally and without downtime."

"We hear it all the time — 'I was told surgery was my only option,'" says the clinic's director. "Our goal is to provide a safe, effective alternative that helps people feel like themselves again, without the risks or downtime of surgery."

The program is ideal for adults who:

Have been told they're 'bone-on-bone'

Are relying on cortisone or pain pills

Want to avoid knee or hip replacement surgery

Are tired of temporary relief from traditional care



The Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center is one of the few local providers focused exclusively on non-surgical joint care for adults over 55. With personalized care plans and no insurance restrictions, the clinic is helping patients regain mobility, independence, and quality of life.

📍 Consultations are available by appointment only.

📅 To schedule, visit: www.painreliefrajc.com

About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center

Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center provides non-surgical treatment options for chronic joint pain, including arthritis, knee degeneration, and shoulder or hip pain. The clinic uses advanced therapy technologies to help patients reduce inflammation, restore mobility, and avoid unnecessary surgeries or medications.

Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Ctr, Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Ctr, 1 585-580-1815, [email protected], www.arthritiscenterofrochester.com

