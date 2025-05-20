Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Offers Breakthrough Non-Surgical Relief for Chronic Joint Pain

New program helps adults 55+ avoid knee and hip replacement surgery with drug-free, science-backed treatments.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, a leading provider of non-surgical joint pain solutions, is now offering a highly effective, drug-free treatment protocol that is helping adults 55 and older avoid surgery, cortisone injections, and long-term medications.
With a growing population of seniors struggling with chronic arthritis and mobility issues, the clinic's approach focuses on stimulating the body's natural healing processes using advanced, non-invasive technology. Patients report significant relief from joint pain in the knees, hips, and shoulders — often within weeks.
"We hear it all the time — 'I was told surgery was my only option,'" says the clinic's director. "Our goal is to provide a safe, effective alternative that helps people feel like themselves again, without the risks or downtime of surgery."
The program is ideal for adults who:
- Have been told they're 'bone-on-bone'
- Are relying on cortisone or pain pills
- Want to avoid knee or hip replacement surgery
- Are tired of temporary relief from traditional care
The Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center is one of the few local providers focused exclusively on non-surgical joint care for adults over 55. With personalized care plans and no insurance restrictions, the clinic is helping patients regain mobility, independence, and quality of life.
📍 Consultations are available by appointment only.
📅 To schedule, visit: www.painreliefrajc.com
About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center
Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center provides non-surgical treatment options for chronic joint pain, including arthritis, knee degeneration, and shoulder or hip pain. The clinic uses advanced therapy technologies to help patients reduce inflammation, restore mobility, and avoid unnecessary surgeries or medications.
