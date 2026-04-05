Rochester EMS System Achieves 97% Medication Dosing Accuracy with Handtevy in Landmark Study

Published in Prehospital Emergency Care, the Dorsett et al. study is the first in the peer-reviewed literature to demonstrate sustained, near-perfect medication dosing accuracy in a multi-agency EMS system using the Handtevy platform, which supports clinicians caring for patients of all ages.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handtevy, the nationally recognized leader in emergency resuscitation technology, highlights the publication of a landmark quality improvement study in Prehospital Emergency Care. The study authors report on how Handtevy's platform helped a multi-agency EMS system in upstate New York achieve 97% correct pediatric medication dosing accuracy, the highest ever reported in the peer-reviewed emergency care literature. The previous high-water mark in EMS was 89.4%, itself achieved following implementation of Handtevy in a Denver Health urban EMS system.

The study, led by Dr. Maia Dorsett and colleagues at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS System (MLREMS), tracked pediatric medication dosing performance across more than a dozen agencies over a multi-year period. Prior to adopting Handtevy, correct dosing stood at just 79% overall, with midazolam for pediatric seizure correctly dosed only 65% of the time.

Following implementation of the Handtevy mobile application alongside structured training and ongoing quality monitoring, the system achieved a sustained rate of 97% correct first-dose medication administration by December 2025, surpassing the project's prespecified goal of 95%.

"This study represents a significant milestone for pediatric emergency care," said Allison Antevy, President and CEO of Handtevy. "Medication errors in children have been a persistent and serious challenge for EMS systems across the country. Seeing a peer-reviewed study confirm that 97% sustained accuracy is achievable with the right tools, training, and quality infrastructure is exactly why we do this work."

A History of Evidence: Not the First Time Handtevy Has Demonstrated Impact

The Dorsett et al. publication builds on a growing body of peer-reviewed evidence supporting the Handtevy system's real-world effectiveness.

A 2022 study by Rappaport and colleagues at Denver Health, published in Prehospital Emergency Care, examined two years of clinical data following implementation of Handtevy in a major urban EMS system. The study found that 89.4% of pediatric medication doses were administered correctly after adoption of Handtevy's precalculated, volume-based dosing system, compared to just 51.1% in the baseline period before its introduction. Patients were 1.8 times more likely to receive the correct medication dose after the system was put in place.

In 2019, a study by Banerjee, Pepe, and colleagues published in Resuscitation examined outcomes for pediatric out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Polk County, Florida following a protocol redesign that was built around Handtevy's platform. After the new strategy was adopted, neurologically intact survival rates rose from 0% to 23%, a result that was immediate, sustained, and statistically significant.

"The evidence is clear and it continues to grow," said Peter Antevy, MD, FAEMS, founder of Handtevy. "From cardiac arrest survival to dosing accuracy, multiple independent research teams have now demonstrated that clinicians equipped with Handtevy perform better when it matters most. And while pediatric emergency care has always been at the heart of what we do, Handtevy is built for every patient that comes through the door, adult or child. The Dorsett study sets a new standard for what is possible in EMS medication safety across the board."

Taken together, this body of research reflects a platform built for the full complexity of emergency care. To appreciate how significant these results are, consider the broader landscape: a large national registry study found only 42.6% overall consistency with pediatric dosing guidelines across approximately 2,000 EMS agencies, and baseline accuracy in hospital emergency departments typically ranges from 64% to 90%, with rural settings performing worse. Against that backdrop, a sustained 97% represents a transformational shift in what EMS systems can achieve. And while pediatric patients have historically represented the highest-risk population for medication errors, Handtevy's tools, including weight-based dosing, customized checklists, and protocol management, are equally integral to adult emergency care across EMS systems and hospitals nationwide.

As emergency care systems nationwide work to close the gap in medication safety, from EMS agencies to hospital emergency departments increasingly focused on pediatric readiness, Handtevy continues to expand its platform to meet clinicians where they are. With the recent introduction of ScanSafe™, an integrated barcode scanning tool that adds a real-time verification layer at the moment of medication administration, the company is extending its commitment to safety beyond dosing guidance. Together, these tools represent a vision for emergency care in which the margin for error continues to narrow, and the standard set by the Dorsett study becomes the baseline, not the ceiling.

About Handtevy

Handtevy is a leading emergency care software company founded by Peter Antevy, MD, FAEMS, a nationally recognized expert in emergency and prehospital medicine. Built to support clinicians caring for patients of all ages, the Handtevy platform delivers real-time clinical intelligence to empower healthcare professionals to provide safe, consistent, and accurate care in high-pressure environments. Deployed in EMS systems and hospitals across the U.S., Handtevy is setting new standards for emergency care and medication safety from pediatric to adult patients. Learn more at www.handtevy.com.

Media Contact

Keli Gordon, Handtevy, 1 954-944-1114 1022, [email protected], www.Handtevy.com

SOURCE Handtevy