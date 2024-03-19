Rochester Oratorio Society Presents: Freedom Song - When Gospel Came to the Empire

The Rochester Oratorio Society proudly announces the upcoming performance of "Freedom Song - When Gospel Came to the Empire," at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua on April 27. This captivating musical journey brings to life the historic tour of the Fisk University Singers. This poignant and moving account, celebrating both spiritual music and the origins of gospel, will be presented for the first time in the United States, featuring music by Harvey Brough and words by Justin Butcher.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rochester Oratorio Society proudly announces the upcoming performance of "Freedom Song - When Gospel Came to the Empire," at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua on April 27. This captivating musical journey brings to life the historic tour of the Fisk University Singers. This poignant and moving account, celebrating both spiritual music and the origins of gospel, will be presented for the first time in the United States, featuring music by Harvey Brough and words by Justin Butcher.

"New Yorkers of every description enthusiastically supported the Fisk University Singer' tour,"

said Eric Townell, Artistic Director of the Rochester Oratorio Society. "The choir performed to large audiences at the Smith Opera House in Geneva 238 years ago and again in 2023. Their final concert in the U.S. before their groundbreaking tour to the U.K. took place in Troy, N.Y. Much more than a story of triumph and the history of gospel, this is a story of leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and the power of music to change society for the better. It needs to be told and understood by people in New York and abroad for generations to come."

In 1871, a remarkable group of singers from Nashville, Tennessee, embarked on a groundbreaking journey that would forever change the landscape of music and history. Known as the Fisk University Singers, these students, born into slavery, carried with them a music that had never before been heard in public. Their mission extended beyond fundraising for their university; it was a crusade for the education and liberation of all African Americans.

Led by composer Harvey Brough and playwright Justin Butcher, "Freedom Song" delves into the struggles and triumphs of the Fisk University Singers, using their original songs as the foundation for this powerful narrative. Through soloists, a narrator, gospel choruses, and a jazz combo, audiences will be transported back in time to witness the indomitable spirit of these freed slaves as they paved the way for future generations.

For this special performance, the Rochester Oratorio Society's Resonanz is collaborating with renowned performers, including Alexis Peart, Frederick Redd, Zabriel Rivers and Melissa Wimbish, to present a night of music, history, and inspiration. Join the Rochester Oratorio Society for a night that honors the legacy of the Fisk University Singers and their unwavering commitment to education and equality.

For more information about Freedom Song - When Gospel Came to the Empire and purchasing tickets, please visit Fort Hill Performing Arts Center's website: fhpac.org.

About the Artistic Director and Conductor:

Eric Townell - A versatile conductor, composer, and educator known for his dynamic leadership and profound musicality. Townell has been the Artistic Director of the Rochester Oratorio Society since 2006, and he has garnered acclaim for his innovative programming and transformative performances.

About the Performers:

Alexis Peart - A dynamic and soulful vocalist whose mesmerizing performances captivate audiences worldwide. With a rich musical background spanning genres from jazz to R&B, Alexis infuses each song with passion and authenticity. Her powerful voice has earned her acclaim on stages across the globe, from intimate jazz clubs to renowned concert halls.

Frederick Redd - A multi-talented veteran singer, actor, and industry professional, he is celebrated for his remarkable performances both in the US and internationally. Frederick has established himself as a formidable presence on the stage. His illustrious career boasts over 300 performances in the New York City area, including eight returns to Carnegie Hall's iconic main stage as a soloist. Redd has also taught vocal classes at Brown University and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Zabriel Rivers - A multifaceted artist whose passion for storytelling transcends mediums. With a background in acting, directing, and writing, Zabriel brings a unique perspective to each project he undertakes. Through his performances on stage and screen, Zabriel captivates audiences with his compelling narratives and powerful presence.

Melissa Wimbish - A versatile and acclaimed soprano known for her captivating performances across genres. Melissa's collaborations with renowned composers and ensembles have solidified her reputation as a leading voice in the contemporary music scene.

About the Rochester Oratorio Society:

The Rochester Oratorio Society is a premier choral ensemble dedicated to enriching the community through the transformative power of music. With a rich history spanning 75 years, the Society continues to captivate audiences with its exceptional performances and commitment to artistic excellence.

About Fort Hill Performing Arts Center: Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, located in the heart of The Finger Lakes Region, is a cherished historic landmark dedicated to enriching and entertaining the community through exceptional visual and performing arts. Their vision is to be renowned for diverse programming that inspires both patrons and artists, fostering creativity in a unique and inclusive setting. From captivating theater productions to thought-provoking exhibitions, they strive to create lasting memories and celebrate the transformative power of the arts.

