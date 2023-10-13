Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Award Winning Producers and Songwriters Partner with Eddie Witz and The Most High To Debut 1st Record "My Island" Live at LA's The Mint

Eddie Witz and The Most High combine the magical vibe of Jack Johnson with the sunshine of Jimmy Buffett and mix it into an Americana/Folk/Pop/Reggae gumbo that takes us into that mythical pleasure vortex from which we never want to escape. Tweet this

"Eddie Witz and The Most High combine the magical vibe of Jack Johnson with the sunshine of Jimmy Buffett and mix it into an Americana/Folk/Pop/Reggae gumbo that takes us into that mythical pleasure vortex from which we never want to escape," said Wayne Jobson.

The music video for "My Island" was shot on location in Jamaica as a travel journey featuring Eddie as a tropical troubadour traveling to secret locations, like a waterfall surrounded by rich flora and fauna and an ancient natural spring water lagoon sprung from an underwater limestone cave. Also featured is Fire Water, the only known natural sulfur hot springs on the planet that can be set on fire, and Laughing Waters made famous in the James Bond film Dr. No.

"My Island" is the sequel to Barry's Top 10 global hit ["Montego Bay." The song was a massive sensation on both sides of the Atlantic and put Jamaican tourism on the map. Barry and the Jobson brothers collaborated on the "My Island" concept as a follow-up song, intended to be another travel journey set to lushly flavored music. It was then given to Eddie to co-produce, arrange, perform, and record. Eddie's wife, Michelle Joan Smith, an Australian artist and Broadway ("Rent") actress is also featured on the track alongside Australian soundscapes artist Benny Holloway.

Additional notable musicians featured on the track include the iconic drumming of Sly Dunbar of Sly and Robbie fame, who has recorded drums with artists from Bob Marley to Bootsy Collins to Bob Dylan, as well as the highly acclaimed keyboardist Robbie Lyn, best known for his work with Peter Tosh and Third World. "My Island" is a #1 smash global hit," said Dunbar.

Providing percussion is Adam Topol, a world-renowned percussionist who has played alongside Jack Johnson for two decades. "Eddie Witz is an artist with passion and heart. His studio recordings are meticulous, and his live performances ignite the audience's spirits. A rare thing to have both," said Topol.

There is also an alternative soundscapes version of "My Island" which fuses Solfeggio Frequencies into the mix adding an elevated level of harmonization. Just like Justin Bieber, Eddie was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and shared his experiences with Bieber at the Coachella Festival. This rare condition caused severe paralysis on the right side of Eddie's face, neck, and head, but instead of succumbing to its symptoms, Eddie began a journey of health and wellness ultimately repairing, rebuilding, and restrengthening his facial nerves and muscles ultimately regaining back their normal full range of motion.

"Given the challenges we face today in the modern world, "My Island" creates a mood of pure escapism, giving our listeners a refuge from the daily grind and the awareness to reconnect ourselves to Mother Earth and the sacredness of life. Integrating all seven chakra healing frequencies (Root, Sacral, Solar Plexus, Heart, Throat, Third Eye & Crown Chakras) into this alternative mix brings forth an elevated level of warmth and softening that gives the listener a deeper and more peaceful experience of harmony."

Another new Eddie Witz and The Most High track slated for release early next year, "Jamaica Time," was originally written by Wayne Jobson for Jimmy Buffett after co-writing the song "Altered Boy" with Buffett on his "Far Side of the World" album. Buffett didn't end up recording "Jamaica Time," because his plane was accidentally mistaken for a drug smuggler on a flight to Negril, in which Jamaican police opened fire, unloading dozens of rounds and hitting the plane seven times, shattering the windshield and damaging the fuselage. Thankfully, nobody was hurt including U2's Bono and his family who were also on board, as was Island Records Founder Chris Blackwell. Buffett did get a song out of it, "Jamaica Mistaica," with the intention of recording "Jamaica Time" later.

Eddie Witz and The Most High will be performing tracks from their yet-to-be-released 1st debut album at The Mint in LA on Friday, October 20th. New tracks off their first album feature a collaboration cover song entitled "Comin' Home" with Canadian Rock legend Bryan Adams and a duet with Jamaican pop artist Shenseea entitled "Chasin' Stars."

Please follow Eddie Witz and The Most High on YouTube and on Instagram.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 19088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Eddie Witz and The Most High