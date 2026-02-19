Rock Doctor Granite & Quartz Polish Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Cleaning Awards Winner

Rock Doctor announces it is a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards for its renowned Granite & Quartz Polish product.
LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Doctor announced today that the Granite & Quartz Polish was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningawards2026.
Rock Doctor Granite & Quartz Polish has been in the marketplace for over 25 years and works on granite, quartz, marble, tile, and all other stone surfaces. The product creates a rich shine and protects the surface from glass rings, spills, and stains. Using Rock Doctor Granite & Quartz Polish is the perfect way to keep household stone surfaces looking new.
Rock Doctor's extensive line of stone care and cleaning products gives homeowners the perfect solution for keeping kitchen and bathroom surfaces clean and shiny. Rock Doctor is consumer-first, ensuring all products are easily accessible through a number of retail and online partners.
