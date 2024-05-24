Rock for Children, Solid Rock Revival Welcomes Hip-Hop Pioneer DMC to Its Star-Studded Lineup

We're delighted to welcome DMC to the Rock for Children family," says Joe Norelli. "His passion for music and commitment to inspiring young minds align perfectly with our vision for the album. Together, we're creating something truly special that will resonate with children for years to come Post this

Renowned for his groundbreaking collaborations and innovative contributions to rap music, DMC brings his unparalleled talent and creative vision to the project. As a founding member of Run-DMC, Darryl revolutionized the rap music industry with hits like "Walk This Way," a collaboration with rock legends Aerosmith, which propelled rap music into the mainstream.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Rock for Children's Solid Rock Revival," says DMC. "Music has the power to uplift and inspire, and I'm excited to contribute to an album that aims to make a positive impact on children's lives."

The album, spearheaded by Joe Norelli, founder of The Norelli Family Foundation, is not only a celebration of music but also a charitable initiative dedicated to supporting children's causes. Proceeds from the album sales will benefit various children's charities, including Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, continuing the Foundation's mission of making a difference in the lives of young people.

The single, featuring DMC, is a fresh take on the timeless 1965 hit, "In the Midnight Hour" by Steve Cropper and Wilson Picket. Renamed "In the Midday Hour," the song's lyrics have been expertly adapted by Dana Kamide, who not only provides lead vocals but also serves as a producer for the album. Working alongside Kamide is accomplished producer, engineer, and songwriter Ruben Salas, whose decision to infuse the song with an upbeat Reggae vibe adds a unique dimension to the track.

Kamide's lyrics shifts the focus to the activities and musings of young children during the midday hours, whether it's playing outdoors or taking a nap. In the context of the single, this period becomes a time when the child dreams about their future and aspirations. DMC, who also contributed to the rap lyrics, showcases his formidable rap skills throughout the track further enhancing the song's energy and appeal.

Rock for Children's Solid Rock Revival will feature a diverse range of tracks covering themes such as education, friendship, and self-discovery, all presented in a dynamic and engaging musical format. From classic rock remakes to original compositions, the album promises to be a must-have for families and educators alike.

"We're delighted to welcome DMC to the Rock for Children family," says Joe Norelli. "His passion for music and commitment to inspiring young minds align perfectly with our vision for the album. Together, we're creating something truly special that will resonate with children for years to come."

Stay tuned for more updates as Rock for Children, Solid Rock Revival prepares to rock the airwaves and make a difference in the lives of children everywhere.

